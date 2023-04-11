Top court appoints rapporteur for writing HDP report on closure case

Top court appoints rapporteur for writing HDP report on closure case

ANKARA
Top court appoints rapporteur for writing HDP report on closure case

The Constitutional Court has tasked a rapporteur for penning the report on the closure case of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) after the party refused to make a verbal defense before the court on April 11.

The Grand Chamber of the Constitutional Court took note that the HDP officials did not appear at the hearing on April 11, during which they were supposed to make the verbal defense. The party refused to give its defense after the top court rejected its appeal to postpone the hearing to a post-election date.

The Grand Chamber instructed a rapporteur for writing the report that will outline the prosecutor’s indictment and the HDP’s written defense against accusations that it was linked to the PKK, a designated terror organization.

Constitutional Court President Zühtü Arslan will pick a date for a general discussion and voting over the report of the rapporteur, which will be distributed to the judges of the court in the coming period. It is not sure when the report will be finalized.

The HDP has already decided to run in the elections under the Green Left Party (YSP) due to the concerns that the process could end before the May 14 elections.

In the meantime, the Supreme Election Board (YSK) ruled that the HDP will no longer be able to be present in the balloting committees after it decided to run in the polls with the ticket of YSP. By law, the five political parties that had the most votes in the previous general election can have representation at the balloting committees on Election Day. With the departure of the HDP, the Felicity Party will have the representation.

Turkey, Türkiye, Constitution Court,

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan launches election declaration, focuses on century of Türkiye

Erdoğan launches election declaration, focuses on century of Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan launches election declaration, focuses on century of Türkiye

    Erdoğan launches election declaration, focuses on century of Türkiye

  2. Top court appoints rapporteur for writing HDP report on closure case

    Top court appoints rapporteur for writing HDP report on closure case

  3. CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected

    CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected

  4. Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian ministers to meet early May: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian ministers to meet early May: Çavuşoğlu

  5. Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

    Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers
Recommended
Erdoğan launches election declaration, focuses on century of Türkiye

Erdoğan launches election declaration, focuses on century of Türkiye
CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected

CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected
Five alliances enter May 14 polls, while 13 political parties run on their own

Five alliances enter May 14 polls, while 13 political parties run on their own
Various challenges tested our nations determination: Erdoğan

Various challenges tested our nation's determination: Erdoğan

HDP refuses to present verbal defense before top court

HDP refuses to present verbal defense before top court
MHP to run independently for parliament

MHP to run independently for parliament
WORLD Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

A major leak of classified U.S. documents that’s shaken Washington and exposed new details of its intelligence gathering may have started in a chatroom on a social media platform popular with gamers.
ECONOMY Jobless rate rises to 10 percent, says TÜİK

Jobless rate rises to 10 percent, says TÜİK

Türkiye’s unemployment rate inched up from 9.8 percent in January to 10 percent in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.