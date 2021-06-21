Top court accepts HDP indictment

  • June 21 2021 11:43:00

Top court accepts HDP indictment

ANKARA
Top court accepts HDP indictment

Turkey’s Constitutional Court has accepted an indictment seeking the closure of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

The 843-page indictment, which was prepared by Bekir Şahin, the chief prosecutor of the Supreme Court of Appeals, also demands that 451 party members be banned from politics.

The indictment was previously returned by the Constitutional Court due to missing details in March, but the prosecutor refiled the dossier in early June.

The top court conducted its review of the case on June 21 and the court’s judges unanimously accepted the indictment.

The judges, however, at this stage rejected the prosecutor’s request to block the HDP’s bank account where it receives treasury aid.

Following the top court’s decision, the indictment will now be sent to the HDP for its initial defense.

Then, Şahin will present his opinion on the merits.

After the prosecutor’s oral statement and the HDP’s oral defense, a rapporteur will gather all necessary information and documents and prepare a report on the case.

After the report is distributed to the top court judges, Zühtü Arslan, the head of the Constitutional Court, will set a date to discuss the request for the closure of the HDP.

In the 2018 parliamentary elections, the HDP won 11.7 percent of the vote, or nearly 6 million votes. It has 55 lawmakers in the 600-seat parliament.

“We will not let the HDP be disbanded, we will defend the HDP. The HDP will ever grow,” said Mithat Sancar, the co-chair of the party, after the top court announced its decision.

In a press meeting, Sancar claimed that the closure case against the HDP was a “politically motivated move” and was initiated after months’ long political campaign against the party.

TURKEY Turkey seeking extradition of fugitive businessman

Turkey seeking extradition of fugitive businessman
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

    Turkish hoteliers expect influx of Russian tourists

  2. Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

    Turkey plans to start administering third dose of COVID vaccine in July

  3. Turkey-Azerbaijan mulls cooperation in defense industry

    Turkey-Azerbaijan mulls cooperation in defense industry

  4. Water analysis sheds light on substance use

    Water analysis sheds light on substance use

  5. Turkey to leave pandemic behind 'soon': Erdoğan

    Turkey to leave pandemic behind 'soon': Erdoğan
Recommended
İYİ Party calls on parliament to nominate co-founders of BioNTech for Nobel prize

İYİ Party calls on parliament to nominate co-founders of BioNTech for Nobel prize
Constitutional Court to conduct first review in case seeking HDP’s closure

Constitutional Court to conduct first review in case seeking HDP’s closure
CHP leader criticizes gov’t over environment policies

CHP leader criticizes gov’t over environment policies
Turkey no longer incapable in foreign policy: Bahçeli

Turkey no longer 'incapable' in foreign policy: Bahçeli
Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics

Prosecutor demands 451 HDP members to be banned from politics
Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader

Turkish Cyprus should be recognized as independent state: CHP leader
WORLD Armenian premier’s party wins parliamentary vote: Unofficial results

Armenian premier’s party wins parliamentary vote: Unofficial results

The party of Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won the early parliamentary polls with 53.92% of the votes, according to preliminary results on June 21.

ECONOMY Turkey’s energy map becomes greener as renewables expand countrywide

Turkey’s energy map becomes greener as renewables expand countrywide

Turkey ranks as the world’s 12th biggest renewable power with over $50 billion investment. The Aegean provinces lead in the wind and geothermal power generation, whereas solar energy is expanding in Central Anatolia while hydropower facilities are widespread

SPORTS Turkey manager Güneş sorry for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey manager Güneş 'sorry' for EURO failure, hints to go on job

Turkey's EURO 2020 journey ended without any point after losing against Switzerland 3-1 in their last Group A match on June 20 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.