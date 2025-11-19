Top 10 banks post 485 billion Turkish Lira profit in nine months

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s largest banks by assets recorded a combined profit of 484.5 billion Turkish Liras ($11.4 billion) in the first nine months of the year.

According to data covering the January–September period, Ziraat Bankası, VakıfBank, İşbank, Halkbank, Garanti BBVA, Akbank, Yapı Kredi, QNB Bank, Denizbank and Kuveyt Türk ranked as the institutions with the highest asset size.

In terms of profitability, Ziraat led the sector with 113.7 billion liras in net profit during the nine-month period. Garanti BBVA ranked second with 84 billion liras, İşbank third with 44 billion liras, VakıfBank fourth with 42 billion liras and Denizbank fifth with 40.5 billion liras.

The combined profit of the top 10 banks rose 57 percent year-on-year.

During this period, the bank that recorded the highest increase in profit was Ziraat, with 125.6 percent. It was followed by Garanti BBVA with 87.4 percent, Halkbank with 80.1 percent, Yapı Kredi with 68.8 percent and VakıfBank with 54.2 percent.

The total assets of the top 10 banks reached 35.4 trillion liras by the end of September, marking a 40.3 percent increase compared with the same period last year. Ziraat maintained its position as the largest bank in terms of assets, with 7.9 trillion liras, while VakıfBank followed with nearly 5 trillion liras.

İşbank ranked third with 4.2 trillion lirsa, retaining its title as the largest private bank by assets. Halkbank came fourth with 4.03 trillion liras and Garanti BBVA was fifth with 3.5 trillion liras.