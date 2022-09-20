Tomurcuk Foundation opens new volunteer workshop

ISTANBUL

Following the closure of its main rehabilitation center due to the challenges resulting from the pandemic, Tomurcuk Foundation, which provides special training to children and young people with Down Syndrome and autism, has recently opened its seventh special activities center in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district.

The foundation’s main center had to shut down its doors as it could not pay the rent due to the three-month lockdown implemented as a measure against COVID-19 during the initial days. Determined to extend help to those with special needs, the foundation voluntarily began to organize free training in different workshops every day of the week for special education and rehabilitation.

The Tomurcuk Foundation, which opened six volunteer workshops after the main rehabilitation center was closed, provides training about handicrafts, sculpturing stone objects and candlemaking. After the completion of the training period, the products made in these workshops are then presented in charity sales and events.

Esra Şentuna, the vice president of the board of directors of Tomurcuk Foundation, stated that the number of volunteer workshops increased to seven with the addition of the ceramic workshop called “ESS Ceramics,” which they opened in Kadıköy.

Tomurcuk Foundation is a private organization launched with the support of Mehmet Zorlu Foundation in January 2010. It provides special education to children and young people with Down syndrome and autism, who have special physical, mental and social needs, in their education centers and free workshops.