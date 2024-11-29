Toll rises to 242 in Syria clashes as anti-regime group advances to Aleppo

Toll rises to 242 in Syria clashes as anti-regime group advances to Aleppo

ALEPPO
Toll rises to 242 in Syria clashes as anti-regime group advances to Aleppo

More than 240 people, mostly combatants, were killed as intense fighting approached Syria's northern Aleppo city after opposition forces launched a major offensive on government-held areas this week, a monitor said on Nov. 29.

Fighting with Syria’s Bashar al-Assad regime, thousands of Syrian opposition forces pushed on with their advances on government-held areas in the country’s northwest, reaching the outskirts of Syria’s second largest city and wrestling control of several strategic towns and villages along the way.

Anti-regime Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched a major offensive on Nov. 27, triggering the fiercest fighting since 2020, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Over the past two days of fighting in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, the opposition groups are said to have taken control of 56 villages and points covering an area of 400 square kilometers in government-held parts of Syria's north.

Armed opposition groups reached within one kilometer (0.62 miles) of the outer neighborhoods of Aleppo.

Syria’s state media said projectiles landed in the student accommodations at Aleppo's university, killing four people, including two students.

The anti-regime forces also seized heavy weapons, depots and military vehicles belonging to the Assad regime in the areas they took control of. Many regime soldiers were killed in the clashes and the armed groups captured dozens of soldiers.

Around 10,000 civilians fleeing the clashes have taken refuge in rural Idlib, media reported.

The Kremlin on Nov. 29 said it hoped its ally Syria will quickly "restore order" in Aleppo.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

At a press conference earlier this week, HTS’ Mohamed Bashir said, "This operation aims to repel the sources of fire of the criminal enemy from the frontlines."

Those in charge of the offensive said the campaign was in response to stepped-up strikes in recent weeks against civilians by the Russian and Syrian air force on areas in southern Idlib and to preempt any attacks by the Syrian army, which was building up troops near the front lines against anti-regime forces.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() The spotlight of this year is female chefs

The spotlight of this year is female chefs
LATEST NEWS

  1. The spotlight of this year is female chefs

    The spotlight of this year is female chefs

  2. Fossilized digestive remains reveal new perspectives on dinosaur dominance on Earth

    Fossilized digestive remains reveal new perspectives on dinosaur dominance on Earth

  3. Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

    Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

  4. Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

    Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

  5. Istanbul hosts Greek Cinema Days at Pera Museum

    Istanbul hosts Greek Cinema Days at Pera Museum
Recommended
Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom
Anti-regime armed groups reach Aleppo in rapid offensive

Anti-regime armed groups reach Aleppo in rapid offensive
London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations

London police probe ‘very serious’ PKK allegations
Lebanon faces long list of challenges after ceasefire deal

Lebanon faces long list of challenges after ceasefire deal
Japan PM says will have frank discussions with Trump

Japan PM says will have 'frank discussions' with Trump
Saudi Arabia hosts UN talks on drought

Saudi Arabia hosts UN talks on drought
WORLD Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida on Friday for a dinner with Donald Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate, as the incoming U.S. leader promised tariffs on Canadian imports.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿