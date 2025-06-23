Tokyo voters punish ruling party ahead of national election

TOKYO

Takayuki Morimura (L), head of the local "Tomin First no Kai" party, and advisor Hirotada Ototake (R) smile as they speak to the media about the results during assembly elections in Tokyo on June 22, 2025.

Voters in Tokyo knocked Japan's ruling party from its position as the largest group in the city assembly, results showed Monday, a warning sign for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's unpopular government before July elections.

Japanese media said it was a record-low result in the key local ballot for the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which has led the country almost continuously since 1955.

Public support for Ishiba, who took office in October, has been at rock-bottom for months, partly because of high inflation, with rice prices doubling over the past year.

The LDP took 21 Tokyo assembly seats in June 22's vote, including three won by candidates previously affiliated with the party but not officially endorsed following a political funding scandal.

This breaks the party's previous record low of 23 seats from 2017, according to the Asahi Shimbun and other local media.

Tomin First no Kai, founded by Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, increased its seats in the 127-member assembly to 31, becoming the largest party.

Within weeks Ishiba will face elections for parliament's upper house, with reports saying the national ballot could be held on July 20.

Voters angry with rising prices and political scandals deprived Ishiba's LDP and its junior coalition partner of a majority in the powerful lower house in October, marking the party's worst general election result in 15 years.