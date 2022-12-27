Tokyo shares close higher

Tokyo shares close higher

TOKYO
Tokyo shares close higher

Tokyo shares closed higher yesterday, lifted by gains on Wall Street last week, though the spread of COVID in China weighed on investor sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.65 percent, or 170.62 points, to end at 26,405.87, while the broader Topix index firmed 0.24 percent, or 4.58 points, to 1,902.52.

A set of fresh data last week indicated a slowing of U.S. inflation, although many investors kept their guards high, predicting sluggish overall growth next year.

“While inflation may be receding... investors will likely remain sufficiently skeptical until we see a more sustained and pronounced deceleration,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Amid thin holiday trade, investors were also keeping their eyes on spiking virus cases in China after the world’s second-largest economy dropped its zero-COVID policy.

Mizuho Securities noted that traders would not aggressively buy shares ahead of year-end holidays.

In Japan, players also monitored the falling approval rating for the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Local media say Kishida may replace his reconstruction minister as soon as today over a political funds scandal.

It would make him the fourth minister under Kishida to be dismissed in the past few months over scandals involving money or ties with the Unification Church.

The dollar stood at 132.57 yen, compared with 132.82 yen seen Friday in New York.

In Tokyo trading, Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, gained 1.17 percent to 8,600 yen while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron jumped 2.21 percent to 40,070 yen.

Energy developer Inpex roared 2.52 percent to 1.461 yen.

Nissan grew 1.93 percent to 420.8 yen while Toyota advanced 0.27 percent to 1,823 yen.

TÜRKIYE Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea

Erdoğan announces discovery of new gas reserves in Black Sea
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Juve scandal rumbles on as accounts stay deep in the red

Juve scandal rumbles on as accounts stay deep in the red
Türkiye’s fruit, vegetables exports soar

Türkiye’s fruit, vegetables exports soar
Over 15 mln tons of grain exported from Ukraine: Türkiye

Over 15 mln tons of grain exported from Ukraine: Türkiye
French aerospace firm to pay $17 mln after China bribery probe

French aerospace firm to pay $17 mln after China bribery probe
Twitter restores suicide prevention feature

Twitter restores suicide prevention feature
Türkiye’s coffee consumption on rise

Türkiye’s coffee consumption on rise
WORLD 7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

7th body discovered after bus plunged into Spanish river

Spanish authorities announced Monday that they had recovered another body after a bus plunged 30 meters (100 feet) from a bridge into a river on Christmas Eve, raising the toll of the fatal crash to seven dead and two injured.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s fruit, vegetables exports soar

Türkiye’s fruit, vegetables exports soar

The top exporters of the last three years have been awarded by the Istanbul Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Exporters’ Association (IYMSİB) at an award ceremony over the weekend.
SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.