Tokat awaits discovery with history, nature and cuisine

TOKAT

Situated at the intersection of the Black Sea and Central Anatolia regions, Tokat is known for its layered history stretching back to around 6000 B.C. and the cultural legacy of many civilizations.

Built on the fertile lands of the Yeşilırmak Basin, Tokat has seen continuous settlement since the Chalcolithic and Bronze Ages. It came under Hittite rule in antiquity, followed by the Phrygians, Cimmerians, Medes and Persians, becoming an important strategic and trade center along key routes during the Persian era.

After Alexander the Great’s conquests, the region came under Hellenistic influence and later became part of the Pontic Kingdom. In the 1st century B.C., it was incorporated into the Roman Empire, during which urban development accelerated. Under Byzantine rule, Tokat gained importance as a fortified military city.

Following the Battle of Manzikert, Turks began settling in Anatolia and Tokat was conquered by the Danishmendids, who built the region’s first Islamic-Turkish structures. Later, under the Seljuk State, it became a major cultural and trade hub with madrasas, caravanserais and inns.

In 1392, Tokat became part of the Ottoman Empire, developing into a production center known for copper craftsmanship, traditional “yazma” printing and silk trade, while also gaining architectural richness through hans, baths, mosques and madrasas.

Ballıca Cave

Located about 26 kilometers from the city center, Ballıca Cave is notable for its rare onion-shaped stalactites and stalagmites formed over millions of years. The cave was added to the UNESCO Tentative World Heritage List in 2019.

Guide Eyüp Bahçeci said the cave was opened to tourism in 1995 and was previously known as İndere Cave. It was later renamed Ballıca Cave due to its formations resembling “honey rock,” which turn golden under light due to crystallized calcite.

The cave maintains a constant temperature of 17–24°C and humidity around 45%. It also hosts unique formations such as onion stalactites, reed-like structures and travertines, as well as two of the world’s longest and heaviest “eccentric stalactites,” each about 7 meters long and weighing around 6.5–7 tons.

Yağıbasan Madrasah

Built during the Danishmend period, Yağıbasan Madrasah is among the earliest madrasas in Anatolia and now serves as the Museum of Turkish-Islamic and Science History. Constructed in the 12th century by Nizameddin Yağıbasan, it is an important example of early Turkish-Islamic architecture.

Tokat Museum

The Tokat Museum, originally operating in 1926 in the Gökmedrese building and now located in the Arastalı Bedesten, presents artifacts from thousands of years of civilizations, offering a comprehensive view of the city’s history.

Taşhan

The Ottoman-era Taşhan, built in the 17th century, once served as a commercial caravanserai with its two-storey structure and large courtyard, and now functions as a cultural and touristic site.

Melİk Ahmet Gazi Tomb

The Melik Ahmet Gazi Tomb is associated with Danişmend Gazi, featuring a square-plan, single-storey domed structure with a central sarcophagus.

Niksar heritage sites

In the district of Niksar, the Roman-era Niksar Roman Arsenal served as a military storage site, while Niksar Castle reflects a strategic history spanning from antiquity to the Ottoman period

Ulu Mosque

Tokat Ulu Mosque, originally built during the Danishmend period, features a rectangular plan and two separate prayer halls.

Almus Dam Lake

Almus Dam Lake is one of Tokat’s key natural attractions, formed on the Yeşilırmak River and offering recreational areas, botanical parks and nature activities.

Local cuisine

Tokat’s culinary heritage includes dishes such as Tokat Kebab, Tokat “Yağlısı,” Tokat “Çökeleklisi,” Tokat Katmeri, stuffed broad beans, “Keşkek,” eggplant with bulgur filling, “Bat” and “Erik Çiri,” sour plum dessert, reflecting the city’s rich gastronomic culture.