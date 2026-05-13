Mosquitoes prefer some people over others

PARIS

Scientists are getting closer to understanding why mosquitoes seem to bite some people more than others, pointing to body odor, heat and even alcohol consumption as major factors.

Researchers say mosquitoes rely on a mix of sensory signals to choose their targets, including carbon dioxide from breathing, body temperature and skin odors produced by bacteria on human skin.

French medical entomologist Frederic Simard said mosquitoes are indeed more attracted to certain people, though this can vary over time.

Scientists have long known that mosquitoes detect carbon dioxide from a distance. As they move closer, they begin responding to body odors and heat, according to Swedish researcher Rickard Ignell.

Recent studies have identified dozens of odor compounds linked to mosquito attraction. One compound, known as “1-octen-3-ol” or mushroom alcohol, was found in higher amounts among people mosquitoes preferred to bite.

Pregnant women in their second trimester were among those who attracted more mosquitoes in one laboratory study involving Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which can spread diseases such as yellow fever and dengue.

Scientists also dismissed several popular theories, saying there is no strong scientific evidence that mosquitoes prefer certain blood types, or that skin, hair or eye color play a role.

Alcohol consumption may increase attractiveness to mosquitoes, however. People who drank beer became more appealing to mosquitoes because alcohol can raise body temperature and alter skin odor.