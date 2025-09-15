Togg T10F prices announced as pre-orders start in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Türkiye's pioneering domestic electric vehicle brand Togg is set to expand its lineup with the T10F fastback model following the T10X, entering the market today in Türkiye and on Sept. 29 in Germany, with pricing details announced

Having successfully completed testing, the Togg T10F stands out with its distinctive design and advanced features.

The vehicle boasts extended range and robust technological equipment, drawing significant interest ahead of launch.

Togg recently earned a five-star rating from Euro NCAP, the highest safety accolade, underscoring its commitment to security. This achievement with the T10X signals similar standards for the T10F.

As Türkiye's first homegrown car brand, Togg aims to build on global successes through its focus on safety and innovation.

The official Turkish prices are set at 1.86 million Turkish liras (approximately $45,000) for the V1 RWD Standard Range version, 2.17 million liras ($52,500) for the V1 RWD Long Range, and 2.345 million liras ($56,700) for the V2 RWD Long Range.

Like the T10X, the T10F prioritizes user-centric design as a smart device, maintaining constant internet connectivity and evolving through remote updates.

The T10F will hit the market in three technical variants and two equipment levels to meet diverse needs.

The rear-wheel-drive (RWD) standard range version delivers 160 kW (218 horsepower) and 350 Nm of torque, powered by a 52.4 kWh battery offering over 350 kilometers of range.

The RWD long-range option matches the motor specs but ups the battery to 88.5 kWh for up to 600 kilometers.

The all-wheel-drive (AWD) dual-motor variant produces 700 Nm of torque and targets up to 530 kilometers of range.

The company also outlined special financing options for the T10F V2: Individual buyers can access 200,000 liras ($4,800) at 0 percent interest over 12 months with monthly payments of 16,667 liras ($400); 1.5 million liras ($36,300) at 2.89 percent interest over 48 months with 67,921 liras ($1,640) monthly; or 1 million liras ($24,200) at 2.79 percent interest over 48 months with 44,278 liras ($1,070) monthly.For corporate users, alongside the 200,000 liras at 0 percent interest, there's a 1.75 million liras ($42,300) option at 2.99 percent interest over 48 months with monthly payments of 71,054 liras ($1,720).