TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) has announced that the installation of its assembly line has started in its factory in the northwestern province of Bursa’s Gemlik district.

Trial production will start at the end of July 2022 and the first mass-produced vehicle will be ready at the end of 2022, TOGG CEO Gürcan Karakaş said during a ceremony on Dec. 27.

Some 250 robots will operate at the facility, he added.

“After the homologation tests are completed in the first quarter of 2023, our first vehicle in the C segment, an SUV, will be on the market,” Karakaş said.

She installation of 62 assembly robots has already started, he said, adding that the work on the production units at the construction site is planned to be completed in May next year.

TOGG was established in 2018 under the leadership of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) by companies of Anadolu Group, BMC, Root Group, Turkcell and the Zorlu Group.