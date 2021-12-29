TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik

  • December 29 2021 07:00:00

TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik

ISTANBUL
TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik

Turkey’s Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) has announced that the installation of its assembly line has started in its factory in the northwestern province of Bursa’s Gemlik district.

Trial production will start at the end of July 2022 and the first mass-produced vehicle will be ready at the end of 2022, TOGG CEO Gürcan Karakaş said during a ceremony on Dec. 27.

Some 250 robots will operate at the facility, he added.

“After the homologation tests are completed in the first quarter of 2023, our first vehicle in the C segment, an SUV, will be on the market,” Karakaş said.

She installation of 62 assembly robots has already started, he said, adding that the work on the production units at the construction site is planned to be completed in May next year.

TOGG was established in 2018 under the leadership of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) by companies of Anadolu Group, BMC, Root Group, Turkcell and the Zorlu Group.

indigenous car,

WORLD Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre
MOST POPULAR

  1. Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

    Daily cases top 30,000 in Turkey for first time since October

  2. Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

    Metaverse can cause addiction, loss of cognitive skills: Turkish experts

  3. Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

    Scientific independence guarantee of political independence: Erdoğan

  4. Turkish swimmer breaks world record

    Turkish swimmer breaks world record

  5. TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik

    TOGG starts installing assembly line in Gemlik
Recommended
Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister
Turkey’s boron sales hit record of $1 billion

Turkey’s boron sales hit record of $1 billion
Turkey’s gas imports up 15.2 percent in October

Turkey’s gas imports up 15.2 percent in October
Sectoral confidence indices down in December

Sectoral confidence indices down in December
Manufacturing capacity slightly up in December

Manufacturing capacity slightly up in December
Trendyol in top three in ‘mega-rounds’ list

Trendyol in top three in ‘mega-rounds’ list
WORLD Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

Russia to consider shutting down Memorial’s rights centre

A Moscow court on Dec. 29 hears a case against the rights center of Memorial group, which chronicled Soviet-era purges, a day after the Supreme Court outlawed the main organization in a watershed moment in Russia’s history.

ECONOMY Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Gov’t ‘following process for price deduction’: Minister

Consumer prices went up due to the increase in currency exchange rates, but the rates have come down and the prices should follow, Trade Minister Mehmet Muş said on Dec. 28.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer breaks world record

Turkish swimmer Emre Sakçı has broken the SCM 50 meters breaststroke world record with a time of 24.95 seconds in the Turkish Championships in the southeastern province of Gaziantep.