Togg preparing to introduce new model to market this summer

Turkish electric vehicle manufacturer Togg is preparing to launch its second model, the T10F, this summer, as the company marks its seventh year in operation.

The T10F’s prototype debuted at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The new model will offer a range of approximately 600 kilometers — about 80 kilometers more than the brand's existing SUV model — positioning it as a strong contender in the local electric vehicle market.

According to the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD), Togg sold 3,678 vehicles in May, maintaining its position as the top-selling electric vehicle brand in Türkiye for the month with a market share of 22 percent.

Between January and May, Togg captured a 24 percent share of the electric vehicle market, recording 14,003 units sold during the period.

This momentum has driven the number of T10X vehicles on the roads across all 81 provinces to nearly 65,000 within just two years.

Togg began mass production officially between March and April 2023.

At the start of production, the localization rate stood at over 51 percent. This figure rose significantly, reaching 74.93 percent, according to data provided by the Industry and Technology Ministry in mid-May.

As part of its strategy to expand into international markets, it established TOGG Europe GmbH in Stuttgart, Germany, in May 2021.

Aiming to become a key mobility player in Europe, Togg is preparing to open pre-orders for its T10X model on the continent by the end of this year. The company’s export journey, set to begin with the T10X, will be further diversified in 2026 with the planned launch of its second model, the T10F, into European markets.

