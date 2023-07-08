Togg market leader in C-SUV segment

Togg, Türkiye’s first indigenous electric car maker, sold 808 T10X model vehicles as of the end of June, making the company the market leader in the electric C-SUV segment.

The company delivered 808 vehicles in May and June and captured a share of 28.9 percent in the local C-SUV market.

Togg’s T10X model’s share in the overall SUV market was 15 percent.

Pre-orders for the Togg T10X were taken online from March 16 to 27, and some 177,000 vehicles were sold online.

The first buyers of Togg’s EV model T10 were selected through a digital draw.

Togg offers three models of T10X vehicles at prices ranging between 1.2 million Turkish Liras, 1.3 million liras and 1.6 million liras ($59,647).

Togg will have around 650 charging stations, each installed 25 kilometers apart, by the end of 2023, said Gürcan Karakaş, the CEO of the company, in April.

Türkiye’s electric vehicle market is growing fast. In June, electric vehicle sales leaped 527 percent from a year ago to 3,128. The share of electric vehicles in total vehicle sales was 3.5 percent.

From January to June, a total of 13,294 electric vehicles were sold in Türkiye, pointing to a 478 percent increase from the first half of last year.

