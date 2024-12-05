Togg maintains dominant position in Turkish EV market

ISTANBUL

Togg was once again the best-selling electric vehicle (EV) brand in the Turkish market in November, well ahead of its foreign competitors in sales, such as Tesla, BMW and Mercedes.

Local EV maker Togg sold 4,211 cars last month, when the EV market in the country expanded by 20.8 percent year-on-year to 13,544. Togg’s share in total EV sales was 32 percent.

Tesla came second with 1,862 sales, while BMW sold 1,465 EVs ranking third in November. EV sales of MINI and Mercedes-Benz were 698 and 601, respectively.

Last month, total vehicle sales, including passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, in the country rose by 5.3 percent from a year ago to 121,094 units. The passenger car market expanded by 3.5 percent annually in November with sales amounting to 94,595.

In the first 11 months, Togg delivered a total of 24,361 cars, which made the company the market leader in the EV segment. Its share in EV sales was 29 percent.

U.S. carmaker Tesla sold 9,227 EVs in the January-November period, claiming the second spot, followed by BMW at 8,041 and Mercedes-Benz at 4,532 units.

KG Mobility (SsangYong) ranked fifth in sales with 4,392.

In January-November, EV sales surged 38.6 percent year-on-year to 83,298, capturing a 9.9 percent share of total vehicle sales.

The Energy Market Regulatory Authority’s (EPDK) high-case scenario assumes that the number of EVs in Türkiye will exceed 361,000 in 2025 and climb to 1.7 million in 2030 and 4.2 million in 2035.