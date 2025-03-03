Togg delivered to Defense Ministry, army

ANKARA
Türkiye’s electric vehicle maker Togg’s vehicles have been incorporated into the inventory of the Defense Ministry and assigned to senior military officials, local media reported on March 2.

 

In addition to being used as an official and service vehicle by ministers and various government agencies, Togg has also been provided to the General Staff and the branches of the Turkish Armed Forces.

 

The electric vehicle is now being used by general directors in the Defense Ministry and senior officers in key command positions, known as "J chairmen," within the general staff.

 

Togg will soon be deployed across military commands and military units nationwide, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

 

Togg delivered its first vehicle in April 2023.

 

The company is now preparing for pre-orders of its fully electric fastback sedan, the T10F, which was showcased at CES 2024 in Las Vegas earlier this year.

 

Fuat Tosyalı, the chairman of the board at Togg, announced that pre-orders for the T10F will begin after April or May. The Togg T10F is equipped with advanced Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, utilizing an online infrastructure that allows it to receive continuous updates and evolve over time.

