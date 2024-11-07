Togg continues to dominate Turkish electric vehicle market

ISTANBUL
Togg ranked first in the Turkish electric vehicle market with sales of 20,140 units and a 31 percent market share in the 10-month period of the year.

U.S. carmaker Tesla and BMW ranked second and third with 7,367 and 6,576 units in sales, respectively, in the January-October period.

According to the data from the Automotive Distributors’ and Mobility Association (ODMD), KG Mobility (Ssangyong) ranked fourth with 3,982 units and Mercedes-Benz ranked fifth with 3,931 units.

The best-selling models in the Turkish market were the Togg T10X, Tesla Model Y, KG Mobility Torres, BMW X1 and Mercedes EQB.

In October alone, Togg again dominated the market with 8,341 units of sales, followed by BMW with 557 units. Mini and KG Mobility (Ssangyong) sold 425 cars each.

Tesla ranked fourth with 340 sales, while Hyundai IONIQ 5 ranked fifth with 302 sales.

In the first 10 months of 2024, EV sales in Türkiye rose 42.7 percent year-on-year to 69,744. The share of EVs in total sales increased from 6.5 percent in January-October last year to 9.3 percent.

From January to October, the combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles amounted to 947,166 units down 1.2 percent from a year ago.

Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women
﻿