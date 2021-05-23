To declare HDP as illegal is inappropriate: Kılıçdaroğlu

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said although they do not have an alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), to show HDP, which is an active member of the parliament, as hostile is inappropriate.

“There is no such thing. They show the HDP as hostile. Then they say, ‘Do not vote for the CHP; they are doing business in secret.’ Why is it undercover? The HDP is a political party; it has a group in the parliament; there is a deputy chairman ... You cannot declare a party illegal; this is not right,” he stated.

The Nation Alliance includes the İYİ (Good) Party, the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP), he reminded.

When asked about the presidential candidate of the CHP, he recalled that there was an alliance, emphasizing that the parties forming this alliance would discuss and decide; other methods would be wrong.

The Nation Alliance has yet to discuss this issue, Kılıçdaroğlu added.

