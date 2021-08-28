TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

  • August 28 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The world-renowned news magazine TIME has selected Turkey’s prominent tourism hotspot Bodrum as one of the world’s 100 greatest places in 2021.

Choosing only one destination from the country, the magazine called the district of the southwestern province of Muğla the “St. Tropez of Turkey.”

A short column was published in the magazine penned by Tamara Hardingham-Grill, a freelance producer for CNN Travel, with the headline, “Riviera on the rise.”

“The seaside city of Bodrum has reinvented itself several times over the past few decades—from a quiet fishing village to a popular resort town to a glamorous hot spot,” she wrote in the column.

Listing some luxe new lodges constructed in Bodrum, she went on to say, “Look no further than its superyacht marina, which reportedly draws billionaires like Bill Gates and Roman Abramovich.”

She also gave a special place to the Bodrum Castle in the column.

“Last year also saw the reopening of Bodrum Castle, a 600-year-old medieval fortification, which had been closed for restoration since 2017,” she added.

TIME Magazine recently announced the top-100 list, formed by considering the historical and natural characteristics of the places.

Cannes from France, London from the U.K., Helsinki from Finland, Fareo Islands from Denmark, Ljubljana from Slovenia and Madrid from Madrid were some other places on the “World’s Greatest Places” list announced in an alphabetical order.

