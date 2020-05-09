TİKA distributes Ramadan aid, hygiene kits in Tunisia

  • May 09 2020 10:59:39

TİKA distributes Ramadan aid, hygiene kits in Tunisia

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
TİKA distributes Ramadan aid, hygiene kits in Tunisia

Turkey’s state-run aid agency on May 8 distributed food packages and hygiene kits among 180 refugee families in Tunisia.

The aid was distributed by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in cooperation with the Tunisian Union of Social Solidarity (UTSS).

Each Ramadan package contained cooking oil, semolina, wheat flour, sugar, rice, pasta, noodle, tomato paste, and milk, TİKA said in a written statement.

Besides food aid, a bag containing hygiene kits- including bleach, sanitary pads and diapers - were also distributed.

Meanwhile, TİKA also organized an iftar or fast-breaking dinner for children living in orphanages in Afghanistan.

TIKA,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

    Turkey, UK refute British media claims on Turkish medical supplies

  2. Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 24 provinces

    Turkey imposes weekend virus curfew in 24 provinces

  3. Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

    Turkey working to lure foreign holidaymakers

  4. Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official

    Russia will have no access to Turkish S-400s: Official

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Top Turkish diplomat marks Europe Day

Top Turkish diplomat marks Europe Day

Russia hails Turkeys efforts in Idlib, Syria

Russia hails Turkey's efforts in Idlib, Syria
Some 800 Turkish nationals brought back amid pandemic

Some 800 Turkish nationals brought back amid pandemic

Distressed father in Turkish Cyprus brought back amid virus

Distressed father in Turkish Cyprus brought back amid virus
Turkey evacuates expats from 107 countries

Turkey evacuates expats from 107 countries

International community showing Turkey’s healthcare system as model: FM

International community showing Turkey’s healthcare system as model: FM
WORLD EU travel ban could be extended till June 15

EU travel ban could be extended till June 15

The European Commission on May 8 proposed extending restrictions on travel to the EU until June 15.
ECONOMY Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Treasury posts $6.6B cash deficit in April

Turkish Treasury's cash balance this April posted a deficit of 46.2 billion Turkish liras ($6.6 billion), the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on May 8. 
SPORTS Football: 5 substitutes temporarily allowed due to virus

Football: 5 substitutes temporarily allowed due to virus

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) confirmed on May 8 that teams can make extra substitutions during games to "protect player welfare" in response to the coronavirus pandemic.