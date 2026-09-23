Tigray rebel forces seize Ethiopia regional airport

Tigray rebel forces seize Ethiopia regional airport

ADDIS ABABA
Tigray rebel forces seize Ethiopia regional airport

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters walk in lines towards another field in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on June 30, 2021. (AFP File Photo)

Tigrayan rebel forces in northern Ethiopia have seized control of the airport in the regional capital, security and local sources told AFP on Sept. 23, at a time of rising tensions with the federal government.


The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which controls the region, fought a devastating civil war with the federal government in 2020-2022 that killed some 600,000 people, according to African Union estimates.


Sporadic clashes in recent months have raised fears of a return to war.


“While we were on our way to the airport for work, our supervisor called the driver and told him that the airport had been taken over by Tigray forces. Since there were no flights, he told us to return home,” an employee at Alula Aba Nega Airport in the Tigrayan capital Mekelle told AFP.


A small number of federal police guard the airport, and their condition was unknown.


Flight Radar, an air traffic tracker, showed that the Sept. 23 morning’s flight between Mekelle and the federal capital, Addis Ababa, had been canceled.


“Ethiopian Airlines has temporarily suspended flights to Mekele, Axum and Shire effective today, due to the current situation in the Tigray region,” the national carrier said in a statement.


The TPLF ruled the whole of Ethiopia from 1991 to 2018 before being sidelined with the rise of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, eventually triggering the civil war.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

    EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

  2. Visa restrictions leave thousands of Turkish truck drivers stranded at EU borders

    Visa restrictions leave thousands of Turkish truck drivers stranded at EU borders

  3. Global interest builds for Türkiye’s first offshore wind tender set for 2027

    Global interest builds for Türkiye’s first offshore wind tender set for 2027

  4. Turkish Airlines finalizes deal for up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets

    Turkish Airlines finalizes deal for up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets

  5. Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan

    Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan
Recommended
Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys
6 arrested in UK protest against migrant boat

6 arrested in UK protest against migrant boat
Black Sea drone strikes endanger Turkish sailors

Black Sea drone strikes endanger Turkish sailors
El Nino-driven heat ‘could cause nearly 500,000 more deaths’

El Nino-driven heat ‘could cause nearly 500,000 more deaths’
Azerbaijan pardons Frenchman after EU lifts sanctions on oligarchs

Azerbaijan pardons Frenchman after EU lifts sanctions on oligarchs
Macron’s UN speech draws rebuke from Israeli leaders

Macron’s UN speech draws rebuke from Israeli leaders
WORLD Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

Iran rejected suggestions on Sept. 23 that it had dropped its preconditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz after three hours of talks with U.S. officials mediated by Qatar on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
ECONOMY EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) expects Türkiye’s economy to grow by 3 per cent in 2026, down from a 3.5 per cent forecast made in June 2026.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿