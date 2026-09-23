El Nino-driven heat ‘could cause nearly 500,000 more deaths’

El Nino-driven heat ‘could cause nearly 500,000 more deaths’

BENGALURU, India
El Nino-driven heat ‘could cause nearly 500,000 more deaths’

A firefighter sprays water in an attempt to extinguish a wildfire burning through a peatland forest in Pulang Pisau, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, Sept. 5, 2026. (AP File Photo)

This year’s powerful El Nino and the record global heat it’s driving, along with severe droughts, wildfires and shrinking water supplies, could lead to nearly half a million more deaths worldwide by the end of February, according to a research report released on Sept. 23.


The grim warning by the University of Chicago-based Climate Impact Lab says that as many as 451,000 more heat-related deaths between June and the end of February could be attributed to El Nino, compared with heat deaths expected in a typical year.


The heaviest toll, the group says, is expected in poorer countries, already struggling with food insecurity and high energy costs, partly due to climate change and the fallout of the war in Iran.


Michael Greenstone, a co-founder of the group and the study’s co-author, said the heat danger will likely persist beyond February, even though this El Nino is expected to end by then. The fallout of the weather phenomenon could be felt well into next summer, he added.


The research, he said, shows that heat is most dangerous in places that are already hot and relatively poor.


“If you’re already in a hot place, the extra couple of degrees are going to be much more dangerous,” he said. Wealthier places, he added, generally have greater access to air conditioning, reliable water supplies and functioning health systems.


The study by Greenstone and his colleagues also warns that the Global South, a term that isn’t geographical but a reference to developing countries in general, will bear the heaviest burden of the excessive heat.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026
LATEST NEWS

  1. EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

    EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

  2. Visa restrictions leave thousands of Turkish truck drivers stranded at EU borders

    Visa restrictions leave thousands of Turkish truck drivers stranded at EU borders

  3. Global interest builds for Türkiye’s first offshore wind tender set for 2027

    Global interest builds for Türkiye’s first offshore wind tender set for 2027

  4. Turkish Airlines finalizes deal for up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets

    Turkish Airlines finalizes deal for up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX jets

  5. Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan

    Türkiye ready to support efforts for lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine: President Erdogan
Recommended
Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys
6 arrested in UK protest against migrant boat

6 arrested in UK protest against migrant boat
Black Sea drone strikes endanger Turkish sailors

Black Sea drone strikes endanger Turkish sailors
Azerbaijan pardons Frenchman after EU lifts sanctions on oligarchs

Azerbaijan pardons Frenchman after EU lifts sanctions on oligarchs
Tigray rebel forces seize Ethiopia regional airport

Tigray rebel forces seize Ethiopia regional airport
Macron’s UN speech draws rebuke from Israeli leaders

Macron’s UN speech draws rebuke from Israeli leaders
WORLD Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

Iran holds to conditions after talks with US envoys

Iran rejected suggestions on Sept. 23 that it had dropped its preconditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz after three hours of talks with U.S. officials mediated by Qatar on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
ECONOMY EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

EBRD forecasts 3 percent growth for Türkiye in 2026

 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) expects Türkiye’s economy to grow by 3 per cent in 2026, down from a 3.5 per cent forecast made in June 2026.
SPORTS Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor atop Süper Lig standings at break

Amedspor wrote a new chapter in Turkish football history on Sept. 20 night, defeating Beşiktaş 3-2 at home to claim the Süper Lig summit heading into the three-week international break.
﻿