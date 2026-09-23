Macron’s UN speech draws rebuke from Israeli leaders

TEL AVIV

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have rejected French President Emmanuel Macron’s criticism of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

Addressing the 81st U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 22, Macron said claims of peace in Gaza had not translated into restored humanitarian access, describing the situation as one that “shames us all.”

He also condemned violations in the West Bank, saying they undermined Palestinians’ legitimate rights and Israel’s own security.

Netanyahu’s office rejected Macron’s assertion that Hamas had never carried out violence in the West Bank, dismissing his remarks as absurd and saying members of the group had attacked and killed Israeli civilians there.

Smotrich accused Macron of lying in a post on X and pledged to continue building and strengthening Israeli settlements.

He said a strong Religious Zionism movement would prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state and the dismantling of settlements.

Israel’s U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, also rebuked Macron.