Tiger Woods says Nike partnership ending

LOS ANGELES

Tiger Woods said on Jan. 8 he was ending his longstanding partnership with Nike, drawing a line under a lucrative near three-decade relationship with the iconic sporting goods brand that helped transform him into golf's first billionaire.

In a statement on Twitter, the 15-time Major champion thanked Nike for the company's support since signing with the brand in 1996 in a deal that earned Woods a reported $500 million over the next 27 years.

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world," Woods said.

"The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.

"[Former Nike CEO] Phil Knight's passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way."

Woods did not give details on any new sponsor, but hinted of being able to reveal "another chapter" at next month's Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

"People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA! Tiger," Woods wrote.

Woods and Nike became synonymous over the course of the 48-year-old American's career, from the moment he announced his professional debut in 1996 with an acclaimed Nike ad campaign where he declared simply: "Hello World."

Initially, Woods' partnership with Nike was limited to clothing, but the sporting goods giant later went into the manufacture of balls and clubs, in part driven by Woods' success in broadening golf's global appeal.