Ticket platform to create Türkiye’s cultural map

Ticket platform to create Türkiye’s cultural map

ISTANBUL
Ticket platform to create Türkiye’s cultural map

Online ticket platform Biletinial aims to create a cultural map of Türkiye with the help of the data obtained from ticket sales made on its platform to book shows at theaters, cinemas, opera houses, ballet, concerts, and sports events to promote investments in this field.

According to the data of Biletinial, selling tickets for various entertainment venues, 6 million tickets were sold through the platform in 2021 with the emergence of the pandemic. This number reached 23 million in 2022.

“We have overcome the impact of the pandemic in our sector together. As a result, we saw that culture and art producers met with audiences again,” said Ulaş Uslu, the CEO of the platform.

“This situation is a cause of great happiness and pride for us,” Uslu added.

Stating that they will regularly share the data they obtained in ticket sales with the public by 2023, Uslu noted that the cultural map project would contribute to the sector in several ways.

“We consider the creation of a cultural map of Türkiye as part of our mission. We will provide support to encourage investments in this field with this accumulation of knowledge,” Uslu explained.

TÜRKIYE Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader
LATEST NEWS

  1. Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

    Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

  2. Türkiye criticizes extension of peacekeeping force mandate in Cyprus

    Türkiye criticizes extension of peacekeeping force mandate in Cyprus

  3. Türkiye central ally to NATO: Portuguese FM

    Türkiye central ally to NATO: Portuguese FM

  4. Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

    Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

  5. Biden rejects F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims advances

    Biden rejects F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims advances
Recommended
Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader

Nation Alliance’s government program a ‘treason document,’ says MHP leader
Türkiye criticizes extension of peacekeeping force mandate in Cyprus

Türkiye criticizes extension of peacekeeping force mandate in Cyprus
Türkiye central ally to NATO: Portuguese FM

Türkiye central ally to NATO: Portuguese FM
Retired Germans spend winter in Antalya to ‘save money’

Retired Germans spend winter in Antalya to ‘save money’
Tourists flock to Erciyes after snowfall

Tourists flock to Erciyes after snowfall
Göztepe rated Istanbul’s most polluted neighborhood last year

Göztepe rated Istanbul’s most polluted neighborhood last year
WORLD Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

Taiwan, Czech leaders affirm ties in defiance of Beijing

Defying China, the president of self-ruled Taiwan affirmed the island's ties with the Czech Republic in a phone call with the Central European nation’s President-elect Petr Pavel.

ECONOMY TPAO hopeful for more gas reserves in Black Sea

TPAO hopeful for more gas reserves in Black Sea

As efforts to get the natural gas found in the Black Sea to residences at the end of March continue, there is reason to be hopeful for more reserves, according to Melih Han Bilgin, general manager of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).

SPORTS Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

Celtics edge Lakers amid controversy

The Boston Celtics edged the Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 in an overtime battle tinged by controversy on Jan. 28 as Philadelphia 76ers big-man Joel Embiid out-dueled Denver’s Nikola Jokic as NBA rivalries took center stage.