THY staff members to get pay rise over 60 pct

  • December 27 2021 10:36:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines will increase wages by more than 60 percent in the first half of next year, its president, İlker Aycı, has said.

“The pandemic was like entering a dark tunnel for us. But we were sure that we would see the light at the end of the tunnel and continue our way stronger than ever,” he said on Dec. 25.

“With the sacrifices they have made, all my colleagues have proven in this huge crisis that we are a big family as they did before. We have earned less and worked harder in order to carry Turkish Airlines to a better place,” he added.

Aycı thanked labor union Hava-İş for their collaboration. Refraining from layoffs, Turkish Airlines made an agreement with the labor union to decrease wages last year. “We will continue rising together and carry our flag with proud,” he said.

Turkish Airlines staff members will also be paid a perk worth a monthly salary for the signature of the collective agreement and a premium worth a gross monthly salary next year.

For the second half of 2022, Turkish Airlines will increase wages by five percentage points higher than the annual inflation rate.

Turkey’s flag carrier has exceeded the pre-pandemic level in profitability in the first nine months of this year, racking up $1.4 billion in revenues before interest and tax.

Turkish Airlines reached over 1,000 flights a day on June 25 for the first time since COVID-19 struck.

THY,

