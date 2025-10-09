THY may pivot to Airbus if engine deal with Boeing falters, chair says

STOCKHOLM
Turkish Airlines, the country’s flagship carrier, has said it remains interested in purchasing aircraft from Boeing but may turn to Airbus if an agreement on engines cannot be reached.

THY Chairman Ahmet Bolat told Reuters in Stockholm late on Oct. 8 that negotiations with Boeing have advanced, yet cost-related disagreements persist.

“If CFM comes to feasible economical terms, then we are going to sign with Boeing,” Bolat said, referring to CFM International — the transatlantic joint venture between GE Aerospace and Safran, which exclusively supplies engines for the Boeing 737 MAX and competes with Pratt & Whitney for Airbus A320neo contracts.

“If CFM continues its stance, we’ll change to Airbus. With Airbus I have choices,” he added, pointing out that the European manufacturer works with two engine suppliers.

According to a statement submitted to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Turkish Airlines plans to purchase a total of 225 aircraft from Boeing — 150 firm orders and 75 options. The announcement came amid Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, at the White House in September.

The deal includes 100 Boeing 737-8 and 737-10 MAX jets, contingent on the successful conclusion of talks with engine maker CFM International. These narrow-body aircraft are expected to serve on short- and medium-haul routes.

The remaining 50 aircraft will consist of the wide-body Boeing 787-9 and 787-10 models, to be deployed on long-haul services. Deliveries are scheduled between 2029 and 2034.

As of mid-2024, Turkish Airlines’ fleet comprises 485 aircraft — 279 made by Airbus and 206 by Boeing — according to its latest activity report.

The airline aims to nearly double its fleet to 813 aircraft by 2033, in line with its long-term expansion strategy.

In December 2023, the carrier placed an order for 355 aircraft with Airbus. Bolat also stated in June 2024 that Turkish Airlines was in “advanced discussions” with Boeing for the purchase of 250 aircraft.

The ongoing talks with Boeing and CFM International are seen as a key test for the U.S. planemaker’s recovery in one of its major global markets — where Airbus has already established a strong foothold.

