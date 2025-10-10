THY eyes Nordic expansion with health, culture tourism push

STOCKHOLM
Turkish Airlines (THY) has launched a major promotional campaign in the Nordic region, aiming to attract higher-spending visitors to Türkiye through culture and health tourism.

The initiative, unveiled at a gala event in Stockholm, is expected to boost both THY and its low-cost subsidiary AJet’s flight frequencies to the region.

The carrier is focusing on Sweden, Denmark and Norway, introducing tailored packages that combine cultural tours and medical services. By doing so, THY hopes to add a new dimension to competition in the Nordic market.

“Turkish Airlines has been flying to Sweden since 1982. Today, we operate 99 weekly flights across seven Nordic destinations, and we are looking for ways to increase this number,” said Ahmet Bolat, chairman of the Board and Executive Committee.

“Our goal is to bring more visitors from Sweden, Norway and Denmark to Türkiye. While THY will continue to grow rapidly from Istanbul, AJet will expand from Ankara, including new flights to Stockholm,” he said.

Bolat noted that expanding international routes is not always easy, but recent negotiations have opened doors.

“AJet has secured approval to launch flights from Ankara to Barcelona and Madrid, with discussions ongoing for other popular European cities,” he said.

Health tourism is emerging as a particularly lucrative segment. A typical beach tourist spends around $1,000, while medical visitors spend an average of $5,000. THY is capitalizing on this by offering integrated packages that combine flights, accommodation and hospital services.

