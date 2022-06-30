Three-way deal with two Nordic states diplomatic victory for Türkiye: MHP leader

ANKARA

A deal between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland that obliges the NATO-aspirant Nordic states to lend support on the fight against terrorism is a historical diplomatic victory for Türkiye, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader has said.

“Türkiye’s security concerns were addressed and its rightful thesis, legitimate proposals and its determination in the fight against terrorism have been approved and registered at the four-way summit in Madrid,” MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said in a statement late June 29.

His statement came after Türkiye, Sweden and Finland agreed on a 10-article memorandum of understanding that voices Ankara’s approval of the Scandanivian states’ bid to join the NATO after they assured that they will support and cooperate with Türkiye on terror-related issues.

Bahçeli described the deal as a national success.

“The fact that FETO, PYD and YPG are described as terror organizations for the first time in the context of an international organization, and that Sweden and Finland formally guaranteed that they won’t provide support to the said terror organizations is a historical decision,” he stated.

Recalling that these two countries also promised that they won’t impose an arms embargo on Türkiye and they vowed to extradite terrorists, Bahçeli said, “This is a diplomatic victory and a governmental skill.”

The deal was signed by the foreign ministers of the three countries after a summit at the level of leaders and with the participation of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on June 28. It expresses Ankara’s support to Sweden and Finland to become NATO members after they provide assurances that they will take measures against terror organizations posing threats to Türkiye’s national security.

The admission of these two countries also requires parliamentary approval of 30 nations.