Three-way deal with two Nordic states diplomatic victory for Türkiye: MHP leader

  • June 30 2022 12:23:00

Three-way deal with two Nordic states diplomatic victory for Türkiye: MHP leader

ANKARA
Three-way deal with two Nordic states diplomatic victory for Türkiye: MHP leader

A deal between Türkiye, Sweden and Finland that obliges the NATO-aspirant Nordic states to lend support on the fight against terrorism is a historical diplomatic victory for Türkiye, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader has said.

“Türkiye’s security concerns were addressed and its rightful thesis, legitimate proposals and its determination in the fight against terrorism have been approved and registered at the four-way summit in Madrid,” MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli said in a statement late June 29.

His statement came after Türkiye, Sweden and Finland agreed on a 10-article memorandum of understanding that voices Ankara’s approval of the Scandanivian states’ bid to join the NATO after they assured that they will support and cooperate with Türkiye on terror-related issues.

Bahçeli described the deal as a national success.

“The fact that FETO, PYD and YPG are described as terror organizations for the first time in the context of an international organization, and that Sweden and Finland formally guaranteed that they won’t provide support to the said terror organizations is a historical decision,” he stated.

Recalling that these two countries also promised that they won’t impose an arms embargo on Türkiye and they vowed to extradite terrorists, Bahçeli said, “This is a diplomatic victory and a governmental skill.”

The deal was signed by the foreign ministers of the three countries after a summit at the level of leaders and with the participation of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on June 28. It expresses Ankara’s support to Sweden and Finland to become NATO members after they provide assurances that they will take measures against terror organizations posing threats to Türkiye’s national security.

The admission of these two countries also requires parliamentary approval of 30 nations.

Politics,

TÜRKIYE Turkish Parliament to go to recess

Turkish Parliament to go to recess
MOST POPULAR

  1. Country to experience blistering heat, warns expert

    Country to experience blistering heat, warns expert

  2. Biden administration signals support for Türkiye’s F-16 demand

    Biden administration signals support for Türkiye’s F-16 demand

  3. Minister refutes ‘return of face masks’ allegations

    Minister refutes ‘return of face masks’ allegations

  4. De Niro ‘considers’ shooting movie in Istanbul

    De Niro ‘considers’ shooting movie in Istanbul

  5. Byzantines cast spells with dolphin oil, says expert

    Byzantines cast spells with dolphin oil, says expert
Recommended
Turkish Parliament to go to recess

Turkish Parliament to go to recess
İYİ Party leader criticizes trilateral memorandum with Nordic countries

İYİ Party leader criticizes trilateral memorandum with Nordic countries
CHP leader argues Erdoğan will not launch op into Syria

CHP leader argues Erdoğan will not launch op into Syria
No legal problem in front of Erdoğan’s candidacy: Bahçeli

No legal problem in front of Erdoğan’s candidacy: Bahçeli
CHP leader vows to reopen Khashoggi case if party comes to power

CHP leader vows to reopen Khashoggi case if party comes to power
İYİ Party leader criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case

İYİ Party leader criticizes court ruling in high-profile femicide case
WORLD Maximum life term for sole surviving Paris 2015 attacker

Maximum life term for sole surviving Paris 2015 attacker

The sole surviving member of an ISIL terror cell that killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015 was handed a whole-life sentence on Wednesday at the end of a trial that aimed to draw a line under the worst peace-time atrocity in modern French history.

ECONOMY Turkish economy continues to get stronger: Finance minister

Turkish economy continues to get stronger: Finance minister

Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has stated that public finance continues to be one of the strongest elements of the Turkish economy despite all the negative developments in the world, and that the government has never and will never compromise on fiscal discipline.
SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.