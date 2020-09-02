Three people detained in lawmaker assault

  • September 02 2020 12:37:00

ISTANBUL
Police forces detained three people over the physical assault targeting Barış Atay, a lawmaker from the southern province of Hatay and vice-chair of the Workers’ Party of Turkey (TİP).

The suspects identified through camera recordings and investigations were taken to the police station in Istanbul’s Kadıköy district for questioning.

They were taken to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office yesterday after their interrogations were completed.

Efforts to search for the fourth attacker detected by the police continues, according to Demirören News Agency.

Atay was attacked on Aug. 31 by assailants following the Twitter posts with Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu criticizing each other over a “sexual assault” case.

He had said in his testimony that a group of three or four people had thrown punches at him from behind, causing him to fall on the ground.

He also filed a criminal complaint at the prosecutor’s office regarding the assault.

