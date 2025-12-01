Three ministries collaborate to combat bullying in schools

ANKARA

As the new school year puts bullying squarely back in the national spotlight, Türkiye’s education, family and social services and health ministries have launched a joint nationwide campaign to stamp it out.

With bullying now seen as one of the biggest threats to children’s social, emotional and academic development, the three ministries have engaged millions of students, parents and teachers across the country this year through coordinated training sessions, counselling programs and awareness campaigns. The officials confirmed that expanded initiatives will continue well into the next academic term.

The Family and Social Services Ministry said its provincial child rights committees conducted 140 training sessions across the country's 81 provinces, reaching 9,500 children through programs covering peer and cyberbullying, safe communication and positive peer relations.

Furthermore, over 1 million parents made use of the ministry’s parent-support app. In cooperation with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the ministry also implemented an eight-session psychosocial support and positive parenting model for families with children aged 6 to 18.

The Education Ministry said its school guidance and counselling units carried out preventative activities targeting bullying. During the last academic year, 6.3 million students, over 60,000 teachers and almost 339,000 parents participated in these programs.

Social-emotional learning initiatives supported 5.2 million students and 39,000 teachers, focusing on self-awareness, anger management, empathy, coping with violence and healthy communication.

Primary school children across Türkiye are receiving age-appropriate storybooks designed to teach them about the dangers of cyberbullying as part of the ministries’ nationwide awareness push.

The Health Ministry also expanded its involvement through Healthy Life Centers, Migration Health Centers and hospital-based specialists. In the first nine months, over 5,000 bullying-related applications were filed and 14,000 counselling sessions were delivered.

The ministry also rolled out a seven-week emotional skills program for preadolescents and their parents, which is designed to build resilience against bullying and its psychological effects.