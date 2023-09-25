Three killed as passenger bus overturns in Erzurum

ERZURUM

A passenger bus has overturned into a ditch in the eastern province of Erzurum's Horasan district, resulting in the loss of three lives and leaving 21 individuals injured.

The journey was tragically disrupted early on Sept. 24 when the driver, Salih Karademir, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and overturn into a ditch near the Haydarlı neighborhood.

Swift action followed the accident, with emergency response teams mobilizing to the scene. Health personnel, firefighters, police and gendarmerie units were dispatched to provide immediate assistance.

Upon arrival, the teams initiated a rescue operation. Breaking the windows of the overturned bus, they managed to extricate the passengers who were trapped inside.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, three individuals succumbed to their injuries. Turan Çağrıboğa was pronounced dead at the scene, while Nezahat Bayram and Nejlem Veliyeva passed away at Horasan State Hospital despite the medical interventions. Meanwhile, 19 other passengers were also rushed to nearby hospitals to receive treatment.

In the wake of the incident, the gendarmerie has initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.