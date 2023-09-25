Three killed as passenger bus overturns in Erzurum

Three killed as passenger bus overturns in Erzurum

ERZURUM
Three killed as passenger bus overturns in Erzurum

A passenger bus has overturned into a ditch in the eastern province of Erzurum's Horasan district, resulting in the loss of three lives and leaving 21 individuals injured.

The journey was tragically disrupted early on Sept. 24 when the driver, Salih Karademir, reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and overturn into a ditch near the Haydarlı neighborhood.

Swift action followed the accident, with emergency response teams mobilizing to the scene. Health personnel, firefighters, police and gendarmerie units were dispatched to provide immediate assistance.

Upon arrival, the teams initiated a rescue operation. Breaking the windows of the overturned bus, they managed to extricate the passengers who were trapped inside.

Despite the efforts of medical personnel, three individuals succumbed to their injuries. Turan Çağrıboğa was pronounced dead at the scene, while Nezahat Bayram and Nejlem Veliyeva passed away at Horasan State Hospital despite the medical interventions. Meanwhile, 19 other passengers were also rushed to nearby hospitals to receive treatment.

In the wake of the incident, the gendarmerie has initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

Traffic,

ECONOMY Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz
LATEST NEWS

  1. Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

    Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

  2. Standoff in northern Kosovo ends after day of deadly clashes

    Standoff in northern Kosovo ends after day of deadly clashes

  3. Foreign tourists’ expenditure rise 19 percent

    Foreign tourists’ expenditure rise 19 percent

  4. Ministry aims to increase exports to 'distant countries' to $80 bln

    Ministry aims to increase exports to 'distant countries' to $80 bln

  5. Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

    Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training
Recommended
Factory owner arrested after fatal fire in Ankara

Factory owner arrested after fatal fire in Ankara
Project launched to propagate endangered seeds

Project launched to propagate endangered seeds
Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir

Team defuses grenades found in Lake Eğirdir
Locals kick off ‘carpet harvest’ after months-long restoration

Locals kick off ‘carpet harvest’ after months-long restoration
Mass grave of children unearthed in ancient city

Mass grave of children unearthed in ancient city
Authorities find tiles stolen 20 years ago

Authorities find tiles stolen 20 years ago
WORLD Standoff in northern Kosovo ends after day of deadly clashes

Standoff in northern Kosovo ends after day of deadly clashes

The standoff between gunmen and Kosovo authorities at a monastery near the border with Serbia ended Sunday night, authorities in Pristina said, following a police operation to regain control of the area.
ECONOMY Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan fully supports the new medium-term economic program, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has reiterated.
SPORTS Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

The Education Ministry and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have launched a joint project to provide football education to 100,000 students.