Three FETÖ suspects caught in Athens with fake Greek IDs

  • November 05 2020 09:14:32

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Three members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) were detained late on Nov. 3 after being caught with fake Greek identity cards in the capital Athens.   

According to the local Ekathimerini newspaper, the suspects were discovered during a random stop-and-search encounter with officers of a motorcycle-riding unit.

It said that during questioning at Athens’ Security sub-directorate, the suspects claimed that they fled Turkey because they were being persecuted for being supporters of the U.S.-based cleric Fetullah Gülen.

Two of the men said they were former government workers, a claim that was confirmed by police.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

