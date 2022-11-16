Three dead, 11 hospitalized from bootleg alcohol

Three dead, 11 hospitalized from bootleg alcohol

BURSA
Three dead, 11 hospitalized from bootleg alcohol

Three people have died and 11 others have been hospitalized after consuming bootleg alcohol in the northwestern province of Bursa’s Yıldırım district.

Şakir Çelik, Erol Oktay and Necip Cece died among 14 people, including one Syrian national, who were hospitalized on suspicion of being poisoned by bootleg alcohol.

The treatment of the other 11 people is ongoing.

The police detained R.U., who supplied the poisoned people with bootleg alcohol, in Bursa, and O.Y., who sent methyl alcohol by cargo, in the western province of İzmir.

Bootleg alcohol is made using low-cost methyl alcohol instead of ethyl alcohol.

The consumption of illegally distilled liquor can cause permanent blindness, metabolic disturbances and death.

The skyrocketing rise in the prices of alcoholic beverages has encouraged fraudsters and has led people to fail to differentiate liquids produced in illegal laboratories.

Experts repeatedly warn drinkers not to buy from unlicensed sellers or attempt to distill their own drinks at home with unfamiliar materials.

Turkish,

WORLD NASAs mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo
MOST POPULAR

  1. Perpetrator of terror attack in Istanbul caught in 10 hours

    Perpetrator of terror attack in Istanbul caught in 10 hours

  2. Rats move to beat of Lady Gaga, study says

    Rats move to beat of Lady Gaga, study says

  3. Central budget posts deficit of 83 billion Turkish Liras

    Central budget posts deficit of 83 billion Turkish Liras

  4. Erdoğan says he believes Ukraine grain exports will continue

    Erdoğan says he believes Ukraine grain exports will continue

  5. Biden, allies hold 'emergency' talks after missile strikes Poland: White House

    Biden, allies hold 'emergency' talks after missile strikes Poland: White House
Recommended
Erdoğan says he believes Ukraine grain exports will continue

Erdoğan says he believes Ukraine grain exports will continue
$10 bln a year for Türkiye to achieve net zero by 2050: Report

$10 bln a year for Türkiye to achieve net zero by 2050: Report
Türkiye to witness heavy rains, snowfall this week

Türkiye to witness heavy rains, snowfall this week
Lake withdrawal reveals giant microbialites

Lake withdrawal reveals giant microbialites
Aggravated life imprisonment demanded for suspects of Onur Şener’s murder

Aggravated life imprisonment demanded for suspects of Onur Şener’s murder
CHP leader vows to end terrorism, send migrants back home

CHP leader vows to end terrorism, send migrants back home
WORLD NASAs mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.

ECONOMY Producer prices in agriculture up 5 pct

Producer prices in agriculture up 5 pct

The agriculture producer price index (PPI) advanced 4.59 percent in October from the previous month, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS ‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

‘Walkerspor’ helps children with cerebral palsy to play football

A football team consisting of 36 children with cerebral palsy using a walker has been established in Istanbul.