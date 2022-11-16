Three dead, 11 hospitalized from bootleg alcohol

BURSA

Three people have died and 11 others have been hospitalized after consuming bootleg alcohol in the northwestern province of Bursa’s Yıldırım district.

Şakir Çelik, Erol Oktay and Necip Cece died among 14 people, including one Syrian national, who were hospitalized on suspicion of being poisoned by bootleg alcohol.

The treatment of the other 11 people is ongoing.

The police detained R.U., who supplied the poisoned people with bootleg alcohol, in Bursa, and O.Y., who sent methyl alcohol by cargo, in the western province of İzmir.

Bootleg alcohol is made using low-cost methyl alcohol instead of ethyl alcohol.

The consumption of illegally distilled liquor can cause permanent blindness, metabolic disturbances and death.

The skyrocketing rise in the prices of alcoholic beverages has encouraged fraudsters and has led people to fail to differentiate liquids produced in illegal laboratories.

Experts repeatedly warn drinkers not to buy from unlicensed sellers or attempt to distill their own drinks at home with unfamiliar materials.