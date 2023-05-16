Three-day Caravan Festival in Kilyos

The third Istanbul Caravan Festival will be organized in Kilyos on May 19, 20 and 21, bringing together caravan users and nature lovers under one roof.

Organized by Doğada Yaşam Okulu (Life in Nature School), one of the largest camp and nature-themed facilities in Istanbul, the festival will also host various sports activities, competitions, events, workshops and a beach party. Thousands of nature lovers who prefer to be in touch with nature will come together in the festival and nature lovers of all ages will be able to find an activity of their own interest, according to a statement made by the organizers.

During the festival, well-known brands of camping and caravan equipment will come together with the participants in the event area to promote their brand new products.

Doğada Yaşam Okulu aims to host more than 200 caravans and more than 10,000 visitors at the festival.

A limited number of caravans can participate in the festival and those who want to attend the festival with their own caravan can reach detailed information from the Istanbul Caravan Festival social media accounts or at www.istanbulkaravanfestivali.com.

Those who do not have a caravan will also be offered ticket options for daily entry.

For the festival, free transport services will be available from Istanbul Hacıosman Metro Station to the festival area during the festival time so that visitors do not have parking problems.

