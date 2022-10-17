Three close friends died in mine explosion

Three close friends died in mine explosion

BARTIN
Three close friends died in mine explosion

Three of the miners who lost their lives in the mine explosion in the Black Sea province of Bartın were close friends and started working at the mine on the same day three years ago, daily Hürriyet has reported.

Among 41 miners who died in the explosion, Okan Akgül, Şaban Yıldırım, both 27 years of age, and Mehmet Bulut, 31, worked the same shift in the mine.

After the explosion, the rescue team found the dead bodies of three close friends in the same area.

The three miners who resided in the same village were buried in graves dug side by side in the village cemetery.

“I started working in the mine in 2009. At that time, I was the only miner from the village of Ahatlar. In 2019, three friends from our village started to work. I was very pleased that there were four of us from the same village,” the miner Bülent Arçın told the daily Hürriyet.

The miners who worked the morning shift returned to the region as soon as they heard the explosion, Arçın noted, adding that the miners participated in the rescue works.

“We found their bodies side by side, and now we are laying them to rest side by side. This is an unbearable, indescribable pain,” he added.

“We were all peasant children, we lived nearby. The peasant children of Anatolia died,” another miner Sedat Akgün said.

During the funeral of Akgül, who was the father of two girls, one of his daughters showed his father’s photo and said, “This is my father,” which deeply saddened everyone, according to the daily Hürriyet.

Mehmet Bulut was the father of an 11-month-old baby girl, while Şaban Yıldırım and his wife were expecting twin baby girls.

TÜRKIYE Three close friends died in mine explosion

Three close friends died in mine explosion
MOST POPULAR

  1. Call to prayer recited for first time in Cologne

    Call to prayer recited for first time in Cologne

  2. Diyarbakır Prison to be turned into museum

    Diyarbakır Prison to be turned into museum

  3. New UK finance minister tears up tottering PM’s agenda

    New UK finance minister tears up tottering PM’s agenda

  4. Bayern CEO Kahn promises Qatar ‘solution’ after World Cup

    Bayern CEO Kahn promises Qatar ‘solution’ after World Cup

  5. In reversal, Musk to continue funding Starlink in Ukraine

    In reversal, Musk to continue funding Starlink in Ukraine
Recommended
Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu

Global stability, prosperity under threat: Çavuşoğlu
Türkiye, Ukraine discuss extension of grain deal

Türkiye, Ukraine discuss extension of grain deal
Çavuşoğlu criticizes Greece, Frontex over ill-treatment of refugees

Çavuşoğlu criticizes Greece, Frontex over ill-treatment of refugees
Diyarbakır Prison to be turned into museum

Diyarbakır Prison to be turned into museum
Türkiye’s first zoology museum to reopen

Türkiye’s first zoology museum to reopen
Health of 5 injured miners still critical: Koca

Health of 5 injured miners still critical: Koca
WORLD Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate Sunday, two weeks before the presidential election’s runoff.

ECONOMY IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

IMF and Tunisia reach deal on $1.9 bln loan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Tunisian government have reached a tentative agreement to unblock a $1.9 billion loan as the North African country faces grave economic and political challenges.

SPORTS Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Quartararo crashes out

Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Quartararo crashes out

Spain’s Alex Rins stormed to a pulsating win at the Australian MotoGP Sunday with world championship leader Fabio Quartararo crashing out to put a huge dent in his title hopes.