Three-century-old stone bridge to stand again after restoration

AYDIN – Demirören News Agency

A 300-year-old historical stone bridge in the İncirliova district of the western province of Aydın, which has been devastated in time, will stand once again after restoration, a local official said on July 22.



“The restoration will last four years,” said Celal Menderes, the muhtar (local head) of the Dereağzı neighborhood.



The bridge was built by the Ottomans in the 1700s and was used actively until 1985 when a new bridge was constructed on the highway between Aydın and İzmir.



It had been in a devastated state then, according to local officials.



After the muhtar’s petition to the Culture and Tourism Ministry in 2018, hope for the revival of the bridge reignited.



“The restoration process has already started. The renewal will be made by the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.”



Menderes said that the three-century-old bridge, which is the only historical artifact in the region, will be a tourism hotspot after the reconstruction.



“Greek soldiers used this bridge in the Turkish war of independence. It has a history. We will open the bridge to tourism,” added the muhtar.



Local authorities also blamed treasure hunters for the collapse of the bridge.



“They dug all around the bridge to find treasures. And this led to its damage.”