Three arrested over fake İnce videotape

ANKARA

Three people have been arrested over a fake sex videotape of Muharrem İnce, who was one of the four presidential contenders but announced his decision to withdraw from the race after expressing fury over conspiracies against him.

Following the investigation launched into the videotape by the Ankara chief prosecutor last week, 17 suspects were detained on charges of blackmail, threats, forgery of documents, illegal seizure and dissemination of personal data, and violation of privacy.

A court referred 11 of them to the judge for their arrest.

Mehmet Galoğlu, a municipal worker in the western province of İzmir, Salim Faruk Kızılırmak, a tradesman also in İzmir, and businessman Ozan Özgür Doğru were arrested.

Homeland Party leader İnce has earlier complained about a slander campaign against him, including a sex video he said was fake. He blamed the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 coup attempt, for the release of it.

Arrest warrants were also requested for four other suspects.

İnce announced his withdrawal from the presidential race at a press conference on May 11 in the capital Ankara.

“I wanted to create a third way. But we failed to do so,” İnce said, explaining that he was offering a new political track for the real followers of the principles and values of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye.

Although he has withdrawn, İnce called on the people to vote for the Homeland Party running for the parliament.

“In my 45 years in politics, I have never seen the things I witnessed in the past 45 days,” he said.