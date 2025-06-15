Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

Three arrested in connection with Manisa mayor's death

MANİSA
Authorities have arrested three suspects in connection with the electrocution death of Manisa Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek at his home.

The chief public prosecutor’s office in Manisa identified the suspects during its investigation. Z.M. was accused of failing to maintain the required distance between the energy room and the pool at Zeyrek’s residence.

N.B. was alleged to have designed the pool’s motor and electrical components in violation of safety standards, while H.İ. was reported in an expert report to have carried out faulty installation work.

A fourth suspect, M.Y.P., who was involved in the pool’s construction, was released by the prosecutor’s office following initial procedures, according to Turkish daily Milliyet.

Following police procedures, the three others were arrested on charges of “causing death by negligence” on June 14.

Investigators continue to probe the absence of a leakage current relay, which expert analysis determined should have been present in the main building’s electrical panel but was missing.

Preliminary findings from an expert report have revealed an assembly error in the pool’s motor. The report said the individuals responsible for installing the pool pump motor and electrical system were at fault.

Zeyrek, 48, was hospitalized with severe injuries on June 6 after the electrocution incident and died three days later on June 9.

 

﻿