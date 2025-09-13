Thracian city welcomes visitors to centuries-old, vibrant fair

KIRKLARELİ
For the 115th time, the centuries-old Pavli Fair has come alive in the Thracian province of Kırklareli’s town of Pehlivanköy, blending historic tradition with vibrant local festivities.

 

Also known locally as Pehlivanköy Fair, the festival has been held annually since 1910, making it one of Türkiye’s oldest fairs.

 

Each year, visitors from Kırklareli and surrounding provinces gather along the Ergene River to explore market stalls, open-air restaurants and a small amusement park, while local residents sell regional foods and handcrafted clothing.

 

Many attendees stay overnight in tractor trailers or pick-up truck beds converted into cozy living spaces.

 

Aysel Bozkan, 63, noted that she has been attending the fair for 58 years.

 

“We stay here so children can enjoy themselves and rest in the shade. We decorate the truck beds with rugs and make them comfortable. Women prepare their winter supplies here as well.”

 

The 52-year-old visitor, Arif Yıldırım, has also attended the event since childhood.

 

“Pavli Fair has always been Thrace’s largest market, supplying weddings and other local needs. It’s a celebration for both young and old, and this tradition will continue for generations to come,” he said.

 

For many, the fair is more than a marketplace.

 

Halime Saygı, another visitor, emphasized the fair’s importance as a longstanding family tradition.

 

“I have been coming for 40 years. We stay in tents or trucks, shop for everything we need and enjoy the entertainment. Pavli is our tradition, we come every year without fail.”

