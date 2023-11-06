Thousands run in Istanbul’s intercontinental marathon

Thousands run in Istanbul’s intercontinental marathon

ISTANBUL
Thousands run in Istanbul’s intercontinental marathon

Nearly 45,000 participants have competed in the 45th edition of the Istanbul Marathon this year, vying to cross from the Asian to the European side, with Kenyan athletes clinching the victory.

Hailed as the sole intercontinental race in the world and classified within the “Gold Label” category by the World Athletics Association, the Istanbul Marathon comprised a distance of 42 kilometers, including a 15-kilometer run, an 8-kilometer corporate run and an 8-kilometer public run.

Some 5,000 athletes in the 42-kilometer category and 10,000 in the 15-kilometer category, totaling 15,000 chipped athletes, participated in the race. In the corporate and public run categories, an additional 15,000 runners took part, bringing the overall count to 45,000 athletes competing in the event.

Notably, three previous champions of the Istanbul Marathon also graced this year's event. The marathon's starting gun was fired at 9 a.m. on Nov. 5 on the Asian side, just 250 meters before the toll booths of the 15th of July Martyrs Bridge.

In the 45th Istanbul Marathon, Kenyan athlete Panuel Mkungo claimed the top spot among men, finishing with a time of 2:10:35.

On the course, Kenyan athlete Beatrice Cheptoo secured the first position among women, completing the marathon in 2:27:09.

Winners will receive a cash prize of $30,000, as second-place finishers in the marathon will earn $15,000, and third-place finishers will take home $10,000 in prize money.

For Turkish participants leading the race, the winners will receive 40,000 Turkish Liras ($1,400), second-place finishers 30,000 liras and third-place finishers 20,000 liras as their prize.

This year’s marathon saw a 26 percent increase in international participants compared to 2019, with a remarkable 42 percent surge in Turkish runners since the same year.

The number of female participants also rose by 111 percent.

"In Istanbul, we're having an exceptional day. We're taking part in one of the world's most unique and beautiful marathons. It's the 45th edition, and today is truly exceptional. It's a race that spans two continents, a feat unparalleled in the world. I hope that this race will continue to thrive in Istanbul for thousands of years within the existence of our republic," Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu said in his pre-race speech before flagging off the event.

"Istanbul is the cradle of civilization, and every stretch of this racecourse will offer you extraordinary experiences. We had an international bike race, composed of four stages and involving 140 athletes from 15 countries, on Sept. 28. We added a sibling to the marathon. Our newly formed cycling team made its pioneering debut. We've extended the intercontinental race. Let's run for peace, for [modern Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk," he added.

Bosphorus,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Tens of thousands of ancient coins found off Sardinia

Tens of thousands of ancient coins found off Sardinia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tens of thousands of ancient coins found off Sardinia

    Tens of thousands of ancient coins found off Sardinia

  2. Thousands flock to Day of the Dead parade

    Thousands flock to Day of the Dead parade

  3. ‘Türkiye aims to become major player in EV, battery production’

    ‘Türkiye aims to become major player in EV, battery production’

  4. Fitch lifts Türkiye’s medium-term growth forecast

    Fitch lifts Türkiye’s medium-term growth forecast

  5. Thousands run in Istanbul’s intercontinental marathon

    Thousands run in Istanbul’s intercontinental marathon
Recommended
Influencer arrested over alleged money laundering, tax evasion

Influencer arrested over alleged money laundering, tax evasion
Fierce storm, rainfall grapple country’s west

Fierce storm, rainfall grapple country’s west
European facility management body to meet in Istanbul

European facility management body to meet in Istanbul
Türkiye, Egypt collaborate to transfer Gaza patients for urgent treatment

Türkiye, Egypt collaborate to transfer Gaza patients for urgent treatment
Türkiye will never leave Palestine alone: Erdoğan

Türkiye will never leave Palestine alone: Erdoğan
Turkish warplanes strike PKK targets in Iraqs north

Turkish warplanes strike PKK targets in Iraq's north
WORLD Thousands sleep outside in Nepal after earthquake kills at least 157 people, destroys most houses

Thousands sleep outside in Nepal after earthquake kills at least 157 people, destroys most houses

Thousands of villagers in the mountains of northwestern Nepal slept outdoors Saturday night in the bitter cold after an earthquake killed at least 157 people and damaged or destroyed most homes.
ECONOMY ‘Türkiye aims to become major player in EV, battery production’

‘Türkiye aims to become major player in EV, battery production’

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that they aim to make Türkiye one of the world’s leading actors in electric vehicle and battery production.
SPORTS Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

Fluminense downs Boca to win first Copa Libertadores title

John Kennedy struck a spectacular extra-time winner as Fluminense ended their long wait for a first ever Copa Libertadores crown on Nov. 4 with a 2-1 victory over Argentina's Boca Juniors.