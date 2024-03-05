Thousands run in International Runtalya Marathon

ANTALYA
Nearly 10,000 participants from 42 countries, including 1,600 foreigners, have competed in the 19th Runtalya International Marathon on March 3 in the southern province of Antalya.

While some volunteers among the participants gave social messages, some citizens participated in the race with their children in their arms. Visually impaired people and wheelchair users were also among the marathon participants. Some preferred to compete with their dogs on their laps.

After the completion of the marathon, everyone who participated in the run was given a participation medal.

Meanwhile, Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin emphasized that more than 56 non-governmental organizations support Runtalya in his speech at the press conference of the International Runtalya Marathon on Feb. 28.

Şahin said that the organization, which has been running Runtalya with great success for 18 years, held its 19th edition on March 3 this year and that it was "a very valuable thing" that there was no break during this period, including the pandemic.

"It takes years for a corporate culture and an organization to take root. Runtalya has achieved this and has been successful for 18 years without stopping every year," he added.

Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek pointed out that Antalya, which hosts millions of tourists from all over the world, makes a difference not only for summer vacations but also for culture, arts and sports events such as Runtalya.

"Runtalya, one of our important sports organizations, provides serious value to our city in terms of image and promotion. I am pleased to host the 19th edition of this organization as mayor," he concluded.

