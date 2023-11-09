Students join event marking Atatürk’s legacy

Zülal Atagün- ANKARA

Thousands of students from the country's all 81 provinces have placed their artistic creations dedicated to modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk inside the traveling suitcases across the country as part of the “Tribute to Atatürk Suitcase” project as the country is commemorating the great leader on his 85th death anniversary on Nov. 10.

With the nation marking the centennial of the Turkish Republic this year, a high level of participation is anticipated in the nationwide events for the great leader.

Prominent historical sites such as Anıtkabir, his mausoleum in the capital Ankara, and Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace, where Atatürk took his last breath on Nov. 10, 1938, are expected to witness a surge of visitors during these commemorative events.

As part of the nationwide remembrance activities, a unique initiative of the tribute project, which was initiated last year, and continues as 10 suitcases made their way to approximately 270 schools in all the provinces of Türkiye.

These cases embarking a long journey from the capitaş, were filled with projects crafted by students aged 3 to 17, ranging from portraits to letters, paintings, collages, radio dramas, three-dimensional printed works and traditional handicrafts, all centered around the theme of Atatürk.

The first case embarked on its journey on Oct. 28 and reached a middle school in its first destination, in the northwestern province of Bursa. The voyage of these suitcases will culminate in Ankara with the "Commemorative Exhibition for Atatürk from 81 Provinces” on March 18, 2024.

"We initiated this project in 2022 with the participation of 3,000 students. Our aim is to engage more children and young people, uniting them around our shared national values and fostering awareness of our struggle for independence. In each passing year, we strive to reach more students and institutionalize this project, with the active participation of teachers from various disciplines and educational institutions at every level,” remarked Seden Erkan, a preschool teacher actively involved in the project.

She noted they have not yet determined the exact number of participating students, but they have reached thousands of students through the project. Erkan also pointed out that the project not only pays tribute to Atatürk but also imparts knowledge about the great leader to many preschool students who have not yet transitioned to primary school.

A century ago, Atatürk proclaimed the country's status as a republic in the wake of the collapse of the 600-year Ottoman Empire. Atatürk was elected president in 1923 and served until his death in 1938.

Seen as a national hero, Atatürk - whose name means "father of the Turks" - is still held in high regard in the country where his portraits adorn the walls of schools, offices and homes.

Every Nov. 10 at 9:05 a.m., the exact time when Atatürk passed away, sirens are blared across the nation, and a one-minute moment of silence is observed.