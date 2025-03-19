Thousands march in support of Colombia's president

Thousands march in support of Colombia's president

BOGOTA
Thousands march in support of Colombias president

Colombia's leftist president called thousands of supporters to the streets on March 18, a political show of strength in an effort to press lawmakers into passing stalled health and labor reforms.

In major cities from Bogota to Medellin, thousands of Gustavo Petro's supporters blocked streets, waved flags and chanted slogans of support.

Petro, 64, is the first leftist president in Colombia's history, but has failed to pass the bulk of his reformist agenda through Congress.

With little more than a year left in his four-year term, Petro is now in a race to fulfill key pledges and cement his political legacy.

The ex-guerrilla cannot run in the 2026 elections, but he hopes populist support in favor of his reforms will bolster goodwill for his as-yet unannounced successor.

Petro has blamed powerful business interests for blocking reforms, which among other measures would give workers extra pay for working nights, Sundays or public holidays.

He joined the march in Bogota's Plaza de Bolivar, telling protesters that a corrupt "oligarchy" has "betrayed the Colombian people, for greed and for money."

"Colombia's Congress is turning its back on the people," he said, demanding a referendum on the reforms, a vote unlikely to pass Congress.

Petro's approval rating stands at 32 percent, according to the latest poll by Invamer.

His disapproval rate has soared to 63 percent, thanks in part to perceived failures in countering narcotrafficking, armed guerrilla groups and corruption.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo
LATEST NEWS

  1. M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

    M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

  2. Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack

    Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack

  3. Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

    Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

  4. Foreign carmaker may announce investment this month: Minister

    Foreign carmaker may announce investment this month: Minister

  5. US urges Iraq to resume oil exports via Turkish pipeline

    US urges Iraq to resume oil exports via Turkish pipeline
Recommended
M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo
Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack

Japan marks 30 years since Tokyo subway sarin attack
Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants

Trump floats US takeover of Ukraine nuclear plants
Israel restarts ground operations, issues last warning to Gazans

Israel restarts ground operations, issues 'last warning' to Gazans
Syria, Lebanon agree to withdraw troops from border town after tensions

Syria, Lebanon agree to withdraw troops from border town after tensions
Trump threatens Houthis to be annihilated, warns Iran to stop aid

Trump threatens Houthis to be 'annihilated,' warns Iran to stop aid
Trump says Ukraine truce bid on track after Zelensky call

Trump says Ukraine truce bid 'on track' after Zelensky call
WORLD M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

M23 group seizes key town in DR Congo

Rwanda-backed M23 rebels entered the strategic town of Walikale in eastern Congo on Thursday, according to residents and civil society leaders, a day after the Congolese and Rwandan presidents called for an immediate ceasefire.
ECONOMY Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

Central Bank to start lira-settled FX forward sales transactions

The Central Bank has announced that it will start conducting Turkish Lira-settled foreign exchange forward-selling transactions.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿