Thousands in Istanbul join together to celebrate young cancer survivor

ISTANBUL
Thousands of people gathered in Istanbul on May 25 to celebrate the recovery of a 3-year-old boy who beat leukemia, marking the occasion by releasing colorful balloons into the sky.

Ali Asaf Demir was diagnosed with leukemia when he was just 8 months old.

After nearly two years of intensive treatment, including chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant, he was declared cancer-free, marking a moment of immense joy for his family.

His father, Samet Demir, invited the public to join in a celebration via a heartfelt message shared on social media.

“We don’t know many people. My son beat cancer and wants to release balloons. Would you come?” he asked, inviting Istanbulites to share the family’s joy.

The message quickly spread, prompting an outpouring of support from across the city.

In response, a public event was organized in the Sancaktepe district, where thousands turned up to share in the family's happiness.

The event included a concert and a large group of motorcyclists arriving in a balloon-decorated convoy to show support.

After the concert, the boy and his parents took the stage, where the mayor of the district, Alper Yeğin, placed a red cape on the young survivor.

Together with the crowd, the boy released balloons into the sky, a symbol of resilience and hope.

As the balloons rose, his father was seen in tears.

Among the attendees was a newlywed couple who arrived at the event directly from their wedding ceremony to show solidarity.

Speaking to reporters, Samet Demir expressed his gratitude and surprise at the large turnout.

“We didn’t expect this many people. I thought maybe just a few would come. Thank you to everyone who didn’t leave us alone on this special day,” he said. “I hope this gives hope to other patients going through similar battles.”

Esra Demir, the boy’s mother, also thanked the attendees, noting that the overwhelming support made them feel like they were part of a much larger family.

She encouraged other parents not to lose hope during such difficult times. “Children only have their parents in such moments. Let them never lose hope.”

