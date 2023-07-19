Thousands apply for transformation project in quake zone

HATAY

With the “On-Site Transformation Project,” initiated to provide grants and credit support to those who choose to rebuild their structures in the quake-hit provinces, now open to registration, a large influx of applications has been witnessed in a single day.

Within the scope of the project by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, construction and transformation offices were opened at 22 locations in the five provinces.

These offices will provide legal and financial counseling to those who will benefit from the project.

A total of 850 independent units including houses, workplaces, warehouses and shops - will be constructed, while this scale of the construction project is “equivalent to creating six cities,” Özhaseki stated in his speech during a groundbreaking ceremony in the quake-hit province of Hatay on July 17.

Noting that his ministry received a high number of applications on the first day, Özhaseki added that more than 1,200 people applied to benefit from the project within one hour through e-Devlet, the Turkish official gateway offering governmental services.

Özhaseki also stated that they assigned one of the deputy ministers for this project, pledging that the ministry will closely monitor all processes from the start of construction to the settlement of the new residents.

"We will carry out all kinds of inspections from the very beginning to the end of the project. We will rebuild Hatay and Antakya in accordance with its previous state,” the minister stated.

Two mobile trucks belonging to the ministry have also started providing information and promotion about the project in the region, he added.

Individuals who suffered losses in the earthquakes will be eligible for a grant of 500,000 Turkish Liras ($19,000) for housing and 250,000 liras ($10,000) for workplaces, Özhaseki said.

Additionally, they will have the opportunity to access interest-free loans ranging from 500,000 to 800,000 liras ($29,750) for residences and between 250,000 and 500,000 liras for workplaces. The loans will have a 10-year maturity period with a two-year grace period.

To address the housing needs of the affected residents, construction has commenced in reserve housing areas, away from the earthquake-prone zones, the minister assured, adding that the new houses would be ready for occupancy starting from October, with a planned completion of 319,000 houses within a year, to be handed over by next February.