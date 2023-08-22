This year’s big catch will be anchovy, say fishermen

This year’s big catch will be anchovy, say fishermen

SAMSUN
This year’s big catch will be anchovy, say fishermen

Fishermen in the Black Sea region are hopeful that they will catch plenty of anchovy in this hunting season that will start on Sept. 1.

However, bonito will probably be in short supply, said Atıf Malkoç, the head of the Samsun Region Aquaculture Cooperatives Union.

“Unlike this time around last year, we have seen baby bonito on the stalls. Which means there will not be plenty of bonito this season.”

This is related to weather conditions in the Black Sea, according to Malkoç.

“We think torrential rains caused this. Normally, baby bonito appear in fish markets around Aug. 10. It has not happened this year.”

Otherwise, all other fish species, including haddock, red mullet and saurel will be available this year.

Particularly, there will probably be plenty of anchovies offered to consumers, he said.

Fishermen in the province of Giresun are preparing for the new fishing season, but they are not very optimistic.

“We are almost ready to set sail. However, we are a bit concerned. Usually in this time of the year, we are supposed to catch some bonito… maybe around 200 to 300 kilograms a day… So far, no bonito to catch in the sea,” said Hamdi Arslan from the Aquaculture Cooperatives in Giresun.

They caught plenty of this fish last year, especially in the western Black Sea, he noted.

Arslan agrees that fishermen will mostly catch anchovy this season. “Yet, since the hunting season for anchovy starts early, it will probably last only until December,” he said.

Arslan complained that fish population and diversity in the Black Sea have been shrinking each year, calling for tighter fishing restrictions during the spawning period.

The fishing ban for large boats takes place between April 15 and Sept. 1.

Türkiye,

WORLD Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

    Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

  2. Russia says Ukrainian boat destroyed in new Black Sea clash

    Russia says Ukrainian boat destroyed in new Black Sea clash

  3. Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

    Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

  4. Erdoğan slams UN peacekeepers for blocking road project in Turkish Cyprus

    Erdoğan slams UN peacekeepers for blocking road project in Turkish Cyprus

  5. İnkaya Cave study uncovers 86,000-year-old traces of human life

    İnkaya Cave study uncovers 86,000-year-old traces of human life
Recommended
In some parts of Istanbul, luxury home rents spiraling out of control

In some parts of Istanbul, luxury home rents spiraling out of control
Türkiye’s malls struggling under heavy debt

Türkiye’s malls struggling under heavy debt
‘Türkiye may become fintech hub’

‘Türkiye may become fintech hub’
Libyas rival central bank branches reunite

Libya's rival central bank branches reunite
Traders await Fed’s Jackson Hole conference

Traders await Fed’s Jackson Hole conference
Turkcell to invest $240 mln in renewables

Turkcell to invest $240 mln in renewables
WORLD Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

Trump says he will surrender Thursday on Georgia charges

Former President Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

ECONOMY This year’s big catch will be anchovy, say fishermen

This year’s big catch will be anchovy, say fishermen

Fishermen in the Black Sea region are hopeful that they will catch plenty of anchovy in this hunting season that will start on Sept. 1.

SPORTS 35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

35th edition of cross-continental swimming race held in Bosphorus

Istanbul has served as the venue for the 35th time for the Bosphorus cross-continental swimming event, which witnessed more than 2,600 competitors from more than 70 nations.