Third phase of cash aid program begins

  • April 21 2020 16:46:00

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency
The Turkish government has started the third round of a one-time 1,000-Turkish Lira ($143) cash aid to cushion the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic on households.

“We have started receiving applications to the Pandemic Social Support Program’s third Phase as part of the Economic Stability Shield [relief] package announced by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan,” said Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk in a statement yesterday.

The applications are being made only via e-government gateway with identification number, she added.

Cash aid will be allocated to every applicant if there is no household member getting a salary, social benefit payment, unemployment or short-time working allowance or any sort of regular income.

The ministry has been distributing one-time 1,000 liras to 4.4 million households, which are already getting social relief payments.

The one-time cash aid program will resume unless the Turkish economy does not get back on track in the short-term.

