‘The Turn of the Screw’ returns to the stage

ISTANBUL
Pianist, conductor and composer Benjamin Britten’s opera “The Turn of the Screw” will be restaged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (İDOB).

Adapted from Henry James’ novella of the same name and with a libretto by Myfanwy Piper, the opera will be performed at the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House.

The production tells the story of a young governess hired to care for two children who begins to believe she is seeing the ghosts of a former valet and governess.

The opera is directed by Aytaç Manizade, with renowned conductor Richard Hetherington also joining the production.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency (AA), İDOB Director and Artistic Director Caner Akgün expressed his delight at bringing the opera back into the repertoire.

“We have a dedicated audience following us at the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House. All our performances are sold out. We offer our audience a diverse range of operas, concerts and dance performances. In this sense, this production is particularly significant,” he said.

Akgün noted that the chamber opera was commissioned for the Venice Biennale in 1954, adding, “This is a work that fits contemporary times and dynamics. In addition to grand stages and elaborate sets, modern productions also embrace more minimalist works to reach today’s audiences more effectively. It is our responsibility to present these works to art lovers. That is why we have included an example of 20th-century music in our repertoire this season. Our highly skilled soloists and our conductor from London have worked intensively to bring this production to life once again.”

Emphasizing that İDOB continues to collaborate with leading figures in the field to deliver the highest-quality productions, Akgün said: “Since 1960, when we were part of the Istanbul City Theater, we have consulted with the world’s top experts for every production. With Aytaç Manizade’s direction and our creative team’s work, we are eagerly preparing for the premiere.”

Akgün also highlighted the importance of venue-appropriate productions, stating: “Our artistic board carefully selects productions that will be most effective in this space. In addition to reviving past productions, we aim to introduce new works here. Our vision is to transform this venue into a hub for Turkish-language works, operettas, new Turkish productions and chamber operas, as well as Baroque and early classical operas.”

The production will be staged in a block of six performances until March 1. “I believe there are only a few tickets left. I’d encourage art lovers to get theirs as soon as possible,” Akgün added.

A work of high tension and deep emotion

 

Director Aytaç Manizade noted that they had previously staged “The Turn of the Screw” in 2011.

“Now it is back on the agenda and part of the repertoire again. Eight out of our 12 cast members are new. We have undergone an intense rehearsal process in a very short time. This is one of James’ most important works. Britten’s composition makes it one of the most successful chamber operas of the 20th century. It has a small cast, but its content is incredibly rich,” she said.

Manizade emphasized the opera’s psychological thriller aspect, adding, “This is a suspenseful drama involving children, which gives it a profound depth. As you watch, you keep interpreting and questioning what is happening. That was my experience while working on it. Every sentence opens up new possibilities. It’s a work filled with tension and emotion.”

Expressing the cast’s excitement, she said, “The music is extremely challenging. The child soloists exceeded my expectations in terms of talent. Initially, assistants worked with them, and then I took over. I could see they were going to deliver an outstanding performance. One of them is already a young soprano in our opera. We worked intensely despite a packed schedule, but because we all love this piece, everyone was determined to give their best.”

The opera features a set design by Efter Tunç, costumes by Ayşegül Alev, and lighting by Cem Yılmazer. It will be performed in English, accompanied by Turkish subtitles.

The production previously won four awards, including Best Production, at the Armel Opera Competition in Hungary in 2013. It was last performed in 2018.

“The Turn of the Screw” will be staged today and on Feb. 21, 24, 25 and 28 at the Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera House.

