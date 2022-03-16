The Rolling Stones announce new ‘Sixty’ tour

LONDON

The Rolling Stones have announced details of a 60th anniversary tour hitting the UK and Europe this summer.

Having been teasing fans for the past week, the rock legends will be heading out on the road to mark six decades as a band for the “SIXTY” tour with a new show and live production starting in Madrid on June 1 before heading to Munich, Liverpool, Amsterdam, Bern, Milan, London, Brussels, Vienna, Lyon, Paris, Gelsenkirchen and Stockholm.

Following on from their acclaimed U.S. “No Filter” tour, “SIXTY” will see Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood make their long-awaited return to the UK, performing at the home of Liverpool FC – Anfield, for the Stones’ first in Liverpool show for over 50 years, followed by two shows in London’s Hyde Park for British Summer Time Festival.

“Sorry to keep you all hanging around, but the waiting is over,” said Keith Richards of the news. “I’ve always said the best place for rock and roll is on being on stage with the Stones and this year is very special. Looking forward to rehearsing with Mick and Ronnie and some friends, the wheels are in motion. See you all very soon.”

Ronnie Wood added: “When I look out at the sea of people when we play in Europe all I can see is smiles. It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy every time we play live. Can’t wait to get on this brand-new stage with the boys and have some fun.”