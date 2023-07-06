The month of jazz in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The 30th Istanbul Jazz Festival invites the audience to explore and experience innovative work all around the city with close to 40 concerts by more than 200 local and international acts.

For this year’s festival, some of the most beloved venues are set to host music lovers once again along with newer ones.

Bosphorus welcomes the audiences at one of the new venues joining the festival this year, Robert College. Summer and the festival meld together at the open-air venues. Sultan Park-Swissôtel The Bosphorus, Beylikdüzü Valley of Life and Küçükçekmece Lakeside Amphitheatre are once again set to host the audiences under the summer sky.

The festival sees the return of The Jazz Boat where the audiences get to sail along the entire Bosphorus and listen to incredible music; an experience one can only get once in a lifetime. Night Out with +1 also returns to offer the most vibrant night of the festival where the music travels over Kadıköy at multiple venues: Moda Sahnesi, Dorock XL, Kadıköy Cinema and The Wall.

A line-up of impressive artists is set to start the Parkorman concerts this year.

Previously having taken the stage at festivals such as Glastonbury and Sziget, and have shared the stage with stars including Robbie Williams; Sharon Kovacs visits Istanbul for this year’s festival. Before Kovacs, music lovers will get to experience the premiere of a very special project “The Ritual” by Riff Cohen & Okay Temiz on July 8.

The progressive jazz group Takeshi’s Cashew will be first, whose music is inspired by Anatolian Funk, Krautrock, and Afrobeat. Known for his recent collaboration with Mabel Matiz on the song “Antidepresan,” one of the most beloved songs of the year, Mert Demir will be the next artist to take the stage at Parkorman.

On July 9, festivalgoers will witness the performance of Morcheeba, whose foundations leaning towards low-tempo trip-hop and rock are bound together by Skye Edwards’ deep R&B-based vocals; and the magical stage of Alfa Mist, which moves freely between different subgenres of jazz while keeping its hip-hop inspirations at its core.

Ekin Beril will be warming the stage up for Mammal Hands, which draws on electronic, contemporary, classical, world music, folk and jazz.

Parkorman’s last performance of the festival on July 12 will feature The Lumineers, who have managed to expand their folk music adventure, with its humble beginnings in the tiny music clubs of Denver, Colorado, to the whole world.

Youn Sun Nah is widely acclaimed for her talent in different music genres and her clear vocals. This versatile musician has interpreted pop, rock, and jazz from a contemporary perspective and has also been highly regarded for her sensibility toward social issues. The audience is invited to Robert College’s Konak Terrace to listen to Youn Sun Nah Quartet on July 4.

An impressive Afro-pop artist Fatoumata Diawara joins the festival this year on July 17. Diawara, who sings in Bambara, the national language of Mali, has performed and recorded with the likes of Herbie Hancock, Bobby Womack, Flea, and David Crosby and has also taken part in Brit-pop legend Blur front man Damon Albarn’s Africa Express project.

For an evening to remember, the festival invites music lovers to The Marmara Esma Sultan Mansion to discover Diawara’s breathtaking artistic approach to music and her vibrant and colorful world.

With her impeccable vocals and emotional songs, Lizz Wright sheds light on American history on July 18. Elif Sanchez, who brings jazz, flamenco and Latin music to life with her unique vocals, will be with the audiences before Lizz Wright, on a night of smooth transitions between musical genres at Sultan Park-Swissôtel The Bosphorus.

Jazz in the Parks continues to bring music to the parks. This year’s concerts, which the festival offers free of charge, will be held in Beylikdüzü Valley of Life, Küçükçekmece Lakeside Amphitheatre and Şişli Habitat Park some of the largest green spaces in the city. On July 9, 10 and 16, Takeshi’s Cashew, a progressive jam band that successfully blends Anatolian funk, krautrock and Afrobeat, will invite the audience to dance. Right before Takeshi’s Cashew, music lovers will meet this year’s Young Jazz+ finalists on stage.

This year, the festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award goes to Can Kozlu, one of the greatest jazz drummers in Türkiye who has taught many drummers.